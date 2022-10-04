LINDSIDE — Layton Dowdy passed for 226 yards and four touchdowns and the James Monroe High School football team remained unbeaten with a 35-0 win over visiting PikeView on Monday.
The game had been originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed until Monday due to hurricane-related weather.
Dowdy, who completed 11-of-15 passing attempts on the night, initiated scoring with his 49 yard touchdown pass to Cooper Ridgeway with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter. Dowdy connected with Eli Allen for a 36-yard TD toss with 5:06 remaining in the opening frame.
Brady Carr punched in a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 32 seconds prior to halftime.
The Mavericks put the game out of reach for good and all in the third quarter with Dowdy’s 25 yard touchdown pass to Allen followed by as 30 yard scoring strike to Allen.
Ridgeway finished with four catches for 97 receiving yards while Allen had five catches for 88 receiving yards. Ridgeway led James Monroe rushing with 64 yards on 15 carries. Carr had 31 yards on eight carries and Chaz Bogg had six carries for 38 yards.
Mavericks placekicker Owen Jackson was 5-for-5 on point after touchdown kicks.
Boggs led the Mavericks defense with seven tackles, including one for loss. Jacob Hall had seven tackles (two for loss) and Ashton Evans had four tackles (two for loss). Carr had an interception and a 40-yard return. Nick Pitzer had an interception and a 12-yard return.
PikeView quarterback Peyton Greer hit five of 15 passing attempts for 56 yards while rushing for 20.
The Mavericks (5-0) play Greenbrier West at home on Friday. The Panthers (2-4) take on Bluefield at home on Friday.
How They Scored
First Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 49 pass from Layton Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick)
JM — Eli Allen 36 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)
Second Quarter
JM — Brady Carr 1 run (Jackson kick)
Third Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 25 pass from Dowdy. (Jackson kick)
JM — Ridgeway 30 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)
