LINDSIDE — Way back in their memories, the seniors on the James Monroe High School boys basketball team remember being defeated in a past postseason by Greenbrier West.
Those demons have been put to rest.
Monroe County’s Mavericks, defending champions of West Virginia Class A boys basketball defeated the Cavaliers of West 86-27 on Thursday night to win their third Region 3 championship and claim their spot in next week’s state tournament in Charleston.
Senior Eli Allen, who led all scorers with 18 points, said, “One of their broadcast members mentioned, ‘We remember what happened in 2019.’ We definitely did, tonight. So that was kind of a motivator, because they got us here, two or three years ago. We didn’t want to let that happen again.”
Well, the recollection was a couple of years off, but the point was well taken.
Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage said, “From that day on, it’s been a mission. I would like to say it’s a mission to win a state championship, and it is. That’s part of the mission. But the other part of the mission was to prove some points, because of two years ago.”
He said that for his seniors, “This game means more tonight than people realize.”
The Mavericks (22-2) turned that motivation into victories over the Cavaliers by scores of 85-62 and 82-38 in the regular season, prior to Thursday’s high-stakes postseason clash.
Playing for a return to Charleston, James Monroe claimed a quick 5-0 lead on Thursday and never trailed as they won their 15th straight game.
In the first quarter, Greenbrier West (9-16) turned the ball over seven times and shot 2 for 7 from the field, as their hosts took a 22-8 lead by the end of the first stanza.
Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson said, “We knew it was a tall task to come in here and win in a regional game, as good as they are.
“We tried to slow the game down, and make them take tough shots. and I thought early on, we did that, but we couldn’t go get rebounds, and on the other end, we couldn’t convert shots. That really hurt us.”
“Proud of our kids, that we came in here and kept battling,” said the fourth-year head coach.
Sauvage said, “We played really well tonight. We were hitting shots at the beginning, and when your create a little bit of difference in the score there at the beginning, I think it changes the other team’s game plan.”
He said about the Cavaliers, “They’re actually a pretty good team, but I think they struggle with our type of defense, this year. … They’re better than what the score said — but we played really well tonight.”
The Cavaliers had an overall height advantage, but the Mavs were prepared.
Allen said, “They are bigger than us, so we’ve got to double, and rotate. We worked on that in practice.”
In the last seven minutes of the first half, the Mavericks went on a 20-2 splurge to extend their advantage to 44-12 at the break.
James Monroe center Juan Hopkins scored all nine of his points in the first four minutes of the third quarter as the lead grew to 58-14. Both teams soon put bench players on the floor.
Sauvage said that Hopkins has started every game this season for the Mavs except for one when he was injured..
“He’s played a huge role for us, a huge role,” the coach said.
Allen said about his non-starting teammates, “They’re just as important as the starting five. They played great when they got in, but not even that — on the bench, they provided great energy, all night. They’ve done a great job, all year.”
As is almost always the case with top basketball teams, the James Monroe defense fed the offense all night.
The Mavericks’ Collin Fox said defense is “the most important thing we do. Our offense is pretty good, but most of our offensive points come from fast breaks, and defensive steals and stops and turnovers and things of that nature.”
He said about the postseason atmosphere, “It is a little bit different. Come playoff time, that extra intensity is there.”
Fox and Evan Hunter each hit three treys on Thursday and finished with 15 and 12 points. Josh Burks added 10. Hopkins and Allen were the game’s rebounding leaders with nine each.
Fox said, “I think we’ve got pretty good momentum going. … We’ve really got our defense going, executing it how we’d like to. and our offense is rolling.”
Brayden McClung, who averaged 13.9 points in the regular season, led the Cavaliers’ attack with nine points and five rebounds. The Cavs’ leading scorer, senior Dale Boone, was held without a point.
Asked about the future for the Cavaliers’ program, Robertson said, “We’ll have a lot of kids back that played a lot this year. Brayden and Tanner (Hagy) started most of the year; Asher (Barclay) and Isaac (Agee) both played a ton of minutes off the bench. We’ve got some other young kids that really came along.”
“I told them in (the locker room) tonight, ‘We’ve got a chance to be good again next year.’ But it’s (about) putting in the work in the off-season … .”
“Super kids. You won’t find a better attitude than what our kids have. I fully expect us to be back, and have a great season next year.”
James Monroe 86, Greenbrier West 27
At Lindside
GREENBRIER WEST (9-16)
Brayden McClung 2 5-6 9, Tanner Hagy 2 0-0 5, Damion Dixon 0 2-4 2, Matthew Thomas 0 0-1 0, Isaac Agee 4 0-1 8, Dale Boone 0 0-2 0, Asher Barclay 0 1-4 1, Michael Kanode 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 8-19 27.
JAMES MONROE (22-2)
Josh Burks 4 0-0 10, Layton Dowdy 2 0-0 6, Cooper Ridgeway 2 0-0 4, Eli Allen 8 1-2 18, Ryan Mann 1 0-0 3, Evan Hunter 4 1-1 12, Collin Fox 5 2-2 15, Juan Hopkins 4 1-1 9, Owen Jackson 0-0 5, Brady Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 5-6 86.
Gbr West ……….. 8 4 7 8 — 27
J Monroe ………. 22 22 20 22 — 86
3-point goals: GW 1 (Hagy), JM 13 (Fox 3, Hunter 3, Burks 2, Dowdy 2, Allen 1, Mann 1, Jackson 1). Total fouls: GW 7, JM 18. Fouled out: none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.