CHARLESTON — Playing with a single-minded intensity befitting a befitting a championship squad, the James Monroe Mavericks polished off an undefeated season with a 72-47 victory over Greater Beckley Christian School in the Class A title game on Saturday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
The defense-first mentality of James Monroe (28-0) carried the day once again in the fouth meeting of the year between the two small southern West Virginia schools.
Defensive rebounds accounted for 34 of the Mavericks's 40 boards and the Mavs, who never trailed, pulled off six steals.
Shad Sauvage, senior guard, led all scorers with 23 points. Teammate Eli Allen had 20 points, four steals and 12 assists and Collin Fox had 15 points and eight rebounds.
boys basketball brought home the first state basketball championship in school history with a 72-47 win over Greater Beckley Christian in Saturday's WVSSAC Class A state basketball title game at the Charleston Coliseum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.