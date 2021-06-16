LINDSIDE — Midland Trail’s softball program is headed for the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.
Emmie Lopetrone and Megan Gill combined their efforts in the circle to confine James Monroe to seven hits in an 11-4 win over the Lady Mavericks in Tuesday’s second game of the Class A, Region 3 softball series at Lindside.
The Lady Patriots (19-4) — who won Monday’s Game One at Hico 9-4 — swept the series to advance to next week’s state tournament. There they’ll face the winner of the Class A, Region 1 series between Ritchie County and Madonna.
The regional triumph marks a renaissance for softball at the small Fayette County school.
“We went to the state when I played [for Midland Trail] as a junior,” said Lady Patriots head coach Candace Young.
“We went there three times when I was in high school. I think the program has been there five times, total,” she said.
Lopetrone and Gill helped themselves out at the plate, contributing to Midland Trail’s 13-hit attack. Lopetrone went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Gill went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Catcher Sydney Sheets brought the big lumber for the Pats, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including a solo home run. Emily Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
James Monroe starter Shannon Phipps, who was relieved in the sixth inning by Abigail Parker, absorbed the loss.
Haley Hunnicutt led the Lady Mavericks at the plate, going 3-for-3. Abigail Parker had a double and an RBI.
Midland Trail 11, James Monroe 4
Midland Trail....400 132 1 — 11 13 3
Jas. Monroe.....030 100 0 — 4 7 3
Emmie Lopetrone, Megan Gill (5) and Sydney Sheets. Phipps, Parker (6) and Canterbury. W— Lopetrone, 7-0. L— Phipps.
Baseball
Class A, Region 3 Series
Charleston Catholic 15
James Monroe 5
(6 innings)
LINDSIDE — For the second time in as many days, the James Monroe baseball team got run-ruled by Charleston Catholic.
The Irish punched their ticket to the Class A state baseball tournament, defeating the Mavericks 15-5 in six innings to wrap up the Class A, Region 3 series at Lindside, on Tuesday.
Charleston Catholic beat James Monroe 11-1 in five innings at Charleston, in Monday’s series opener.
Evan Sayer picked up the pitching victory for the Irish. Cody Moore absorbed the loss for the Mavericks.
Moore went down swinging for James Monroe, however, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. Cooper Ridgeway also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Mavs.
Thomas Rennie went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Catholic attack. Michael Ferrell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Gage Tawney finished with three RBIs for the Irish.
