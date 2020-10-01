LINDSIDE — James Monroe head football coach Chris Booth is happy that after a prolonged sidelining due to to unfavorable COVID-19, his Mavericks finally got to play last week.
Now he’d like to see if they can play more like he thinks they’re capable of.
James Monroe (1-0) looks to significantly improve its offensive and defensive execution when it travels to Nicholas County (1-3) for its second football game of the season.
Despite a lopsided 53-0 win over Montcalm in last week’s home opener, Booth was not particularly pleased with what he saw on the game film.
“It was fun to play on Friday night. Our lack of a scrimmage really showed. Watching the film ... I know we won by a large margin, but we didn’t play well,” said Booth, whose team is currently ranked No. 8 in the WVSSAC Class A ratings.
“There’s a lot of things that have got to be cleaned up for us to go forward to have any success,” said Booth, who casts a cautious eye on this weeks ranking.
“That’s all fine and good. But to be honest with you, the only thing I’m concentrating on and I hope our young men are concentrating on is getting better. We’ve got to get better in all three phases of the game,” he said.
He thought the offense performed fairly well and, by the numbers, it’s hard not to see the positives. The is especially true of prodigal QB Andrew Hazelwood, who hadn’t played a snap of football since his freshman season yet led the Mavs with 110 yards rushing while passing for 83 yards, including scoring strikes to Cameron Thomas, Cooper Ridgeway and Grant Lively.
Ethan Ganoe, Brady Hunt and Bradye Carr had rushing TDs of 9, 1 and 42 yards respectively.
Still, said Booth, the scorecard math belies the sometimes-sloppy execution. That’s true on both sides of the football.
“We had some pre-snap things going on that shouldn’t happen. Defensively, we’ve got to play better, we’ve got to play faster and we’ve got to be more physical. I think a lot of that is a combination of a lack of experience and a lack of full contact in practice,” Booth said.
“I’m hoping that we will have improved between this week and last week.”
A 16-14 victory over Wyoming East is the only win the Grizzly Bears have reeled in so far. But Booth believes it is wise to proceed with care in Grizzly country.
“They’re big, they’ve got a big running back. They’ll do everything from five wide to double tight ends. They’ll also run out of the shotgun ... it looks like a version of the Pistol. They do a lot of things,” Booth said.
“They did some good things against Keyser [in last week’s 70-19 loss] ... they just kept shooting themselves in the foot. They’d drive it down and then have one or two plays there they’d have an issue. But they moved the ball well against Keyser.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p,m. The game will be on the radio locally on WHFI (106.7 FM).
