PARKERSBURG — The undefeated James Monroe Mavericks have No. 3 all to themselves in this week’s WVSSAC Class A football rankings.
James Monroe (7-0) beat Midland Trail 42-0 this past Friday night. Williamstown is No. 1 and Wheeling Central Catholic is No. 2.
Montcalm, which remained unbeaten with last Friday’s 38-6 win over River View, is tied for No. 12 with South Harrison in the Class AA rankings.
In this week’s Class AA rankings, Scott (7-0) , Roane County (7-0) and Independence Senior (7-0) hold the top three spots. Bluefield (3-5) has climbed to No. 21 in the wake of the Beavers’ 46-20 win over Tazewell, Va.
In this week’s Class AAA rankings, Parkersburg South (6-1), Hurricane (6-1) and Huntington (6-1) hold the top three spots. Princeton (4-2) holds on at No. 13 following last week’s 56-7 victory over now-No. 13 Woodrow Wilson.
Over in Virginia, the Graham football team moved closer to attaining the statewide top seed in VHSL Class 2.
In this week’s Class 2 rankings, the G-Men (7-0) and Radford (7-0) are essentially tied for the top spot, both with identical ratings of 26.0.
