LINDSIDE — The script was familiar on Friday.
A West Virginia squad dominated a team from Virginia in a borderline football battle.
In Friday night’s case, the James Monroe Mavericks blew past the Cougars of Covington High 41-22 on homecoming night at Lindside.
The Mavericks, currently tied for ninth in West Virginia Class A football rankings, galloped to a 21-0 lead about 20 minutes into the contest.
James Monroe took the first drive of the game 56 yards in seven plays, capped by an 8-yard touchdown toss from sophomore quarterback Layton Dowdy to senior Eli Allen.
The Mavs’ next possession was a short one, ending with a 63-yard scoring gallop by 5-foot-7 running back Chaz Boggs.
A holding penalty early in the second quarter produced a first-and-21 for James Monroe, but it did not faze Dowdy. He launched a deep ball downfield and Allen stretched his arms in front of him to gather the pigskin for a 55-yard score.
Talented Covington quarterback Desmond Jordan ended the shutout by running one of his many draw plays for a five-yard touchdown with 4:53 left before halftime. The point-after kick failed.
But the first-half scoring wasn’t quite over. A holding penalty on the Mavericks backed the home team up with a fraction of a second remaining before halftime. James Monroe made the most of it.
Dowdy again flung the football deep downfield, where it bounced off the hands of defender Rockland Phillips and into the arms of Boggs in the end zone. The result was a 32-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the half.
The Mavericks went 71 yards on 11 plays in their first possession of the third period, extending the lead to 34-6 on Carr’s 5-yard run with a pitch. Carr concluded the touchdown parade with 2:23 left in the game, taking another pitch 17 yards to paydirt.
Jackson’s fifth successful extra-point kick ended the scoring.
Dowdy ended with 168 passing yards, completing 10 of 16 throws. Allen caught four passes for 82 yards and two scores — and on defense he pulled down two interceptions.
Cooper Ridgeway did a yeoman job running the ball for the Mavs, gaining 130 yards on 18 attempts. Seven of his carries generated first downs.
Covington’s freshman quarterback Jordan ran 15 times for 100 yards and passed for 72 yards, completing 8 of 20 throws.
James Monroe (4-0) will remain at home to host PikeView next Friday night, followed on Oct. 7 by a showdown with Greenbrier West, another Class A playoff contender.
Covington (0-5), which eclipsed its season average of 10 points per game, will host Grayson County next Friday.
James Monroe 41, Covington 22
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Covington …....…….. 0 6 8 8 — 22
James Monroe ….. 14 13 7 7 — 41
First Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 8 pass from Layton Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick), 8:24
JM — Chaz Boggs 63 run (Jackson kick), 3:15
Second Quarter
JM — Allen 55 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 10:06
Cov — Desmond Jordan 5 run (kick failed), 4:53
JM — Boggs 32 pass from Dowdy (kick wide), 0:00
Third Quarter
JM — Braydie Carr 5 run (Jackson kick), 6:33
Cov — Jordan 50 run (Purcel Turner run), 5:22
Fourth Quarter
Cov — Jordan 1 run (Luke Conner run), 3:14
JM — Boggs 17 run (Jackson kick), 2:23
