LINDSIDE — The James Monroe High School football team finally got outside to practice yesterday and today. If the Mavericks’ luck holds out, they finally get to play football next week.
A state adjustment of local COVID-19 metrics dropped Monroe County from Code Red to Code Orange over the weekend, enabling the James Monroe football team to finally return to practice this week. If the county continues to ramp down to Code Yellow by this weekend as anticipated, the Mavericks could finally take the field on Sept. 18 for its home opener against PikeView.
“Hopefully, we can play,” said James Monroe head football coach Chris Booth, whose team lacked 14 practices of qualifying for regular season play when all high school sports in the county were shut down due to a coronavirus spike on August 20. “The kids want to play ... not just football. We’ve got volleyball players and soccer players and kids who run cross country. The kids want to perform. It’s not going to be normal. But at least hopefully we can play some,” he said.
The football game with PikeView also remains contingent on Mercer County being downgraded from Orange to Yellow in advance of game week. At this stage of things it doesn’t seem improbable that it will be. James Monroe, at any rate, will prepare as if it’s going to happen, Booth said.
Now the Mavericks football players find themselves hustling to get that all-important 14th practice in. If all goes well, they’ll get it in on Thursday, Sept. 17 — the day before their season opener at Lindside.
“We started back yesterday,” said Booth, who has been eager to resume work with an inexperienced but intriguing collection of players. “We’ll practice the rest of this week and we’re going to have to practice Saturday, we’re going to practice Sunday. Then we’ll turn around and practice four days this week. Hopefully both of us will be in Yellow and we can get after it,” Booth said.
“The kids just want to play. The coaches want to play. I’m easing the kids back in. We’re going on pads from waist-up tomorrow. Plus we know we’ve got to practice for 11 straight days ... we’ve got to take care of the kids’ bodies. We’re kind of walking the razor’s edge in terms of getting kids ready to play while trying to get kids rested where they can play on Friday night.”
Ironically, prior to the Monroe County shutdown, the Mavs were cruising along under a Code Green. Summarily shut down by a Code Red, James Monroe athletes have spent the end of August and the first week of September, watching sports proceed around them in Mercer and Raleigh counties. This week, Mercer County teams have been prevented from playing previously scheduled games due to the county having been upgraded to Code Orange. The teams have been allowed to continue practice, however.
For Booth’s troops, the inability to even practice has been the greatest source of frustration. Now they’re finally — and gratefully — back in motion.
“It was hard. They’ve wanted to get back at it. I’ve had kids texting me and champing at the bit to get back to practice so they could play. We found out Sunday around 12:20 p.m. I was in church. We got the word out to the best we could. Out of 31 kids we had 27 show up for practice [on Monday.] We practiced four other kids separately.
“Today we had 30 kids in practice and had a pretty decent practice. We’re as green as green gets — we have 21 freshmen and sophomores out of 31 players. But we’re having fun and we’re learning and we’ll see how it goes,” Booth said.
