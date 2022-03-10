LINDSIDE — The motivation was there, but it was unspoken — until after the final buzzer.
The James Monroe Mavericks emphatically threw out last year’s basketball script and defeated Greenbrier West 72-52 on Wednesday night in the Class A, Region 3 co-final to secure a trip to next week’s state boys tournament.
Last spring in Lindside, the Cavaliers had taken a comeback win over the Monroe County squad.
Head coach Matt Sauvage said, “There’s a big ol’ monkey thrown in the corner right now. It’s been sitting there for a year ... . We didn’t talk about it, pretty much, the whole year.”
“The boys, they knew what they had to do,” he said. “It’s what’s driven these boys to this point. For a year, this has been the driving force behind our program.”
“That was just motivation,” junior Eli Allen said. “We knew that we weren’t going to let them come in here again and beat us on our home floor.”
That loss “hurt us really bad,” said Shad Sauvage, the team’s senior sharpshooter. “We worked really hard, this offseason, and now we’re here.
“We were a little nervous coming into this game, but once game time got here, we were just into a zone, really. It was just us playing basketball, at that point.”
“It’s win or go home now, so ... we’ve just got to perform, every night.”
The undefeated Mavericks (25-0) earned the No. 1 seed in the Class A state tournament field and will play No. 8 Madonna (17-7) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston.
Shad Sauvage hit six 3-point shots on his way to 27 points in the packed gymnasium in Lindside. Allen tossed in 14 and Cameron Thomas had 12 points.
Allen said, “Every one of those buckets were earned. Nothing easy. They came out here, had a good game plan, and stuck with it. We just pulled away.”
Greenbrier West (15-10) had 20 points from 6-foot-5 forward Michael Kanode. Elijah Perkins and Chase McClung each scored 10 points.
The game was five minutes along before the first field goal, a Cooper Ridgeway layup that gave the Mavs a 6-3 lead. After an 0-for-8 start from the field, James Monroe made buckets on five of six possessions and led 16-8 at the end of the quarter.
“It was a very slow start, especially for us,” Matt Sauvage said. “We weren’t making shots — but, luckily, they weren’t either.”
“We had a moment there in the first quarter that, I just told the boys, ‘We’ve got to play more free.’ ... They play better, just going.”
“As the game went on, it just became a game. It wasn’t a ‘regional championship,’ it was a game. and once they got to that point, I felt a whole lot more comfortable with what was going on.“
Greenbrier West was 1-for-9 in the initial quarter, scoring on a trey by Ty Nickell in the final minute.
Cavaliers coach Jared Robertson said, “We’re an ‘effort’ team. We don’t have the kind of basketball players that a lot of other teams do — like James Monroe. But we play harder than people, a lot of nights. and it gives us a chance.”
“I thought our kids really worked hard this week on our scouting report, how to prepare for them,” he said. “And if we could have made a few more shots, especially early on, you never know how this game might have turned out.”
“Both teams played really hard defensively,” Robertson said. ”Defensively, we did everything we needed to, the first four or five minutes, but offensively ... we took wild shots when we got there (into the paint).”
“Give them (James Monroe) credit. They started making shots, and they got a lead on us.”
“That’s basketball. That’s why you play the game. They’ve got a great club. But I’m proud of our kids, how we came in here and battled them.”
James Monroe forced the Cavaliers into 10 first-half turnovers and the visitors were 4-for-18 in field-goal attempts. The Mavs led 37-20 at the break, a product of making 12 of 27 from the floor.
Allen said, “I knew we’d start knocking down shots. We just had to move it around a little bit.”
The Cavaliers tried to speed the game up in the third quarter but the Mavs answered with four field goals in the final 2:30 of the period — including a pair of treys from Shad Sauvage — to lead 58-38 going into the final eight minutes.
Allen said, “We like to play a fast-paced game, so that kind of worked in our favor when they started doing that.”
Matt Sauvage coached the game the day before the funeral of his uncle, who died of cancer on Monday.
“He’s heavy on my heart right now,” Sauvage said. “My dad and I are supposed to do the funeral. ... My Auntie Sue has told me not to come. She has told me to focus on this team.”
“The boys kept it together,” the coach said. “The boys keep us together as much as the coaches do.”
At Lindside
James Monroe 72, Greenbrier West 52
GREENBRIER WEST (15-10)
Brayden McClung 2 2-2 6, Chase McClung 4 2-2 10, Michael Kanode 5 10-13 20, Elijah Perkins 4 2-3 10, Ty Nickell 1 0-0 3, Dale Boone 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 16-20 52.
JAMES MONROE (25-0)
Josh Burks 2 3-4 8, Shad Sauvage 9 3-4 27, Eli Allen 5 2-3 14, Collin Fox 1 0-0 2, Cameron Thomas 4 4-5 12, Cooper Ridgeway 4 1-2 9. Totals 25 13-18 72.
GB West.... ..........8 12 18 14 — 52
James Monroe....16 21 21 14 — 72
3-point goals — GW 2 (Nickell 1, Boone 1); JM 9 (Burks 1, Sauvage 6, Allen 2). Total fouls — GW 15, JM 17. Fouled out — JM, Thomas. Technical fouls — none.
