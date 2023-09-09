GARDNER — Friday’s game between the James Monroe Mavericks and PikeView Panthers was seldom electrifying. Except for the skies.
Although delayed more than an hour by lightning, the Mavericks made most of their gridiron opportunity, defeating PikeView on the Panthers’ home turf 54-8.
The similarities are many between the schools. Both serve small but proud, primarily rural communities, focused on prep football on Friday nights.
When they hit the field, the Mavericks have pretty much had the Panthers’ number. The Mavs have now won 25 of the 26 games in the all-time series.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain said about getting his team ready for the encounter, “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. … You’ve got to address every game as the most important game of the season.”
“PikeView’s got some good, hard runners. I was really impressed with the way they ran the ball. … At the same time, we had some breakdowns that we’ve got to shore up.”
Four of Cooper Ridgeway’s eight carries went for touchdowns for James Monroe (2-0). The senior ran for 127 yards. Fellow senior Layton Dowdy completed three of six passes for 70 yards and another touchdown. He was intercepted on his final throw by Corbin Justice.
Peyton Mounts had 17 carries for 82 yards for PikeView (0-2), scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Justice had 13 carries after halftime and finished with 22 net yards. The crew from Gardner retooled their rushing attack this week.
“I thought our players ran the ball very hard tonight — trying to get what they can,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears. “
The Mavericks scored twice in the first six minutes of action. The Panthers were forced to go into punt formation after three plays, but the kicker fumbled the snap from center and the Mavs took possession on the PikeView 20.
Two snaps later, senior Cooper Ridgeway sliced off left guard for a 12-yard scoring run. Less than three minutes later, PikeView punted the ball away again and Mavs senior Chaz Boggs took the return 47 yards down the visitors’ sideline for a 13-0 lead.
PikeView got its offense in gear at that point, gaining positive yardage on seven plays and advancing to the Mavs’ 32 yard line. Layton Dowdy ended the threat with an interception deep in James Monroe territory.
The Mavericks negotiated a 94-yard touchdown drive in six plays, highlighted by a 40-yard completion between Dowdy and Boggs.
On third down, Dowdy tossed a pass to sophomore Ryan Mann, who plowed into the end zone as the first quarter expired. The point-after kick by Peyton Gardinier created a 20-0 lead.
After a PikeView four-and-out, James Monroe took the ball over on the Panthers’ 26. On the Mavs’ first touch of the second quarter, Ridgeway fought through traffic and then broke open for his second touchdown of the night.
Gardinier’s extra point produced a 27-0 score with 9:28 to go before halftime.
It took quite a while for halftime to arrive. At 7:36, the game officials cleared the field for a lightning delay. The storm stayed to the west of Gardner, but the frontal system stalled out, resulting in multiple lightning sightings.
Play resumed after a break of an hour and 12 minutes. Enough time remained for one more James Monroe score.
Ridgeway used devastating blocks to dash 17 yards on a pitch play, scoring with one minute left in the half. The point-after kick created a 34-0 advantage at intermission — which was shortened to 10 minutes to make up for lost time.
Ridgeway reeled off a 25-yard scoring run on the fourth play of the second half, and Chaz Boggs took a punt return 74 yards to pay dirt for a 47-0 advantage. The Mavs put a number of substitutes in on defense after that.
Peyton Mounts ‘ gutsy sprint around right end resulted in an 18-yard PikeView touchdown as the fourth period got underway. He appeared to be injured on the play and did not return to action.
James Monroe freshman Andrew Weikle took the next kickoff back 56 yards for what turned out to be the game’s final touchdown.
Spears said, “Definitely we’ve got to work on some things, but offensively, I thought we did very well getting the ball down the field.”
PikeView continues its four-game home stand on Sept. 15, hosting the Westside Renegades at 7 p.m. James Monroe has an open date next week, and will next play on Sept. 22 in Narrows.
Spears said that his squad “has got to put this game behind them and focus on the next one. This is a dogfight and we’ve got to treat it like a dogfight.”
At PikeView High School
James Monroe ……..... 20 14 13 7 — 54
PikeView………………....0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 12 run (Peyton Gardinier kick), 9:04
JM — Chaz Boggs 47 punt return (kick failed), 6:40
JM — Ryan Mann 16 pass from Layton Dowdy (Gardinier kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
JM — Ridgeway 26 run (Gardinier kick), 9:28
JM — Ridgeway 17 run (Gardinier kick), 1:00
Third Quarter
JM — Ridgeway 25 run (Gardinier kick), 9:40
JM — Boggs 74 punt return (kick failed), 5:59
Fourth Quarter
PV — Peyton Mounts 18 run (Corbin Justice run), 11:38
JM — Andrew Weikle 56 kickoff return (Shane Arthur kick), 10:35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.