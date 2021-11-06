LINDSIDE — The Mavericks of James Monroe High did what they had to do to gain ground in the Class A playoff field on Friday night, beating the Summers County Bobcats 31-6.
Sophomore quarterback Cooper Ridgeway ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more as James Monroe (7-3) opened up its playbook against a young but hard-fighting Summers County (2-8) team.
Ridgeway said, “I’ve got to give thanks to my offensive line. They really kicked in gear today for me.”
On their first possession of the game, James Monroe covered 85 yards in six plays for the initial score. Ridgeway completed a pass to Eli Allen that went for 39 yards to the end zone. Allen added the extra-point kick.
The Mavs’ next drive was eight plays, ending with Ridgeway’s 10-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first quarter.
“Getting the upper hand, it builds your confidence,” said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.
James Monroe senior Grant Lively got the second half off to a fast start with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that produced a 19-0 advantage.
Penalties slowed the game in the second half, but Ridgeway picked up two more scores in the last quarter, on a short touch pass to Cameron Thomas and a 61-yard dash through the middle of the slippery field with two minutes remaining.
The Bobcats got on the boar in the fourth quarter after freshman Ryan Oiveros covered a punt that was muffed by a James Monroe returner. Four plays later, Brandon Isaac tossed a touchdown pass to Tyson Adkins.
The Mavericks came into the final regular-season weekend in ninth place in Class A, with a playoff game to look forward to next Friday or Saturday. They also played Summers County after beating Covington, Va., three days earlier, on the road.
“I’m proud of the boys, the way they played hard,” Mustain said. He said Summers County was “a pretty good team to begin with. They have a lot of talent and they come after you.”
Summers County head coach Josh Evans said about the season, “We were a play or two away from winning a lot of games. Our kids have bought in. … The future’s definitely bright here.”
He said about the James Monroe program, “Coach Mustain does a great job with them. … We wish them nothing but the best in the playoffs.”
James Monroe 31
Summers County 6
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Summers ………...... 0 0 0 6 — 6
James Monroe……. 13 0 6 12 — 31
First Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 39 pass from Cooper Ridgeway (Allen kick), 6:49
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 10 run (kick wide), 0:13
Third Quarter
JM — Grant Lively 78 kickoff return (run failed), 11:45
Fourth Quarter
JM — Cameron Thomas 4 pass from Ridgeway (run failed), 8:18
SC — Tyson Adkins 12 pass from Brandon Isaac (kick blocked), 4:20
JM — Ridgeway 61 run (Allen kick), 2:00
