WVSSAC Basketball...

WVSSAC Basketball

 Contributed image

The James Monroe boys will be the top seeded team in next week’s Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament, according to brackets released on Tuesday.

Wyoming East is the top seed of the Class AA, Region 3, Section one bracket and Shady Spring is the top seeded team in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 tourney.

Greenbrier East is the top-seeded team in the Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2 bracket.

Boys Sectional Pairings

 

Class A, Region 3, Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

No. 5 Montcalm at River View, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Montcalm or River View at No. 1 James Monroe, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

at Bluefield State College

Championship game. 7 p.m.

Class AA, Region 3, Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Bluefield, 7 p.m.

Thursday April 22

Bluefield or Summers at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m,.

 

Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1

At Raleigh Armory

Monday, April 19

No. 4 PikeView vs No. 1 Shady Spring, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Independence vs No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Championship

 

Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Championship

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you