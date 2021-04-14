The James Monroe boys will be the top seeded team in next week’s Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament, according to brackets released on Tuesday.
Wyoming East is the top seed of the Class AA, Region 3, Section one bracket and Shady Spring is the top seeded team in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 tourney.
Greenbrier East is the top-seeded team in the Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2 bracket.
Boys Sectional Pairings
Class A, Region 3, Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
No. 5 Montcalm at River View, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Montcalm or River View at No. 1 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
at Bluefield State College
Championship game. 7 p.m.
Class AA, Region 3, Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Thursday April 22
Bluefield or Summers at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m,.
Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1
At Raleigh Armory
Monday, April 19
No. 4 PikeView vs No. 1 Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Independence vs No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Championship
Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Championship
