LINDSIDE — On Saturday night, the James Monroe Mavericks were aiming to host a regional final, and to avenge their only defeat of the season.
They got it done on both counts.
The Mavericks got out to a 15-2 lead and turned back the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders 69-52 in Lindside to claim the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 championship.
“To be sectional champs for the first time since 2009, (I’m) so excited for the boys,” said James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage.
Matt Sauvage said, “We told them, we’re going to come out with 100 percent effort. If it’s bad, it’s bad, if it’s good, it’s good, but we’re going to go after it.”
Sauvage’s son Shad had five field goals, all from 3-point range, and sank 11 of 12 free throws to lead all scorers with 26 points.
Teammate Eli Allen, who had 19 points, said about Shad Sauvage’s long-range offense, “It’s always fun playing with him. His shooting opens up the game for everybody.”
Kaden Smallwood had 17 points for the Greater Beckley (8-7), which had beaten James Monroe 58-55 on April 13 in Raleigh County.
The Crusaders’ 5-foot-8 point guard B.J. Mitchell drove to the hoop for the game’s first field goal. That was the only time Greater Beckley led on the scoreboard.
The Mavericks (17-1) scored on their first five possessions, including three 3-point goals, to build up a comfortable cushion, while the visitors went more than four minutes without a basket.
Greater Beckley Christian head coach Justin Arvon said, “This is typically what we do. We start slow, for whatever reason … and then we have to fight back. We typically do that.”
Shad Sauvage said, “When we lost to them up there, they got off to a hot start at the beginning. … We knew we had to get after them, from the start.”
The Crusaders dominated the rebounding in the middle of the second quarter and went on a 5-0 splurge to come within 10 points, 27-17, but made only two foul shots and no field goals in the remainder of the half.
Shad Sauvage said he told his team, “We’ve got to pick it up on defense, and cut it off.”
Late in the first half, a fan took to the court and had to be removed from the gym by Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones. The second quarter also included two technical fouls on Greater Beckley Christian.
The Mavs led 38-18 at the break.
The Crusaders scored the initial six points of the second half. Allen responded with the next nine points by James Monroe to craft a 47-30 lead. In the game’s final 2:32, the Mavs’ defense halted five straight GBC possessions and turned them into seven straight points to wrap up the win.
Greater Beckley was whistled for 24 fouls and the Mavs had 21. That forced numerous substitutions by both teams.
“That shows how deep we are as a team,” Shad Sauvage said. “It’s nice to have that.”
Matt Sauvage said, “Greater Beckley’s a great team. I have a lot of respect for them; I love their coach.”
Arvon said, “It really got away (from us) in the first quarter. We missed a few open looks that I feel like we typically make. … We had some turnovers, to keep them out of the lane. And foul trouble got us.”
“But we executed in the second half, and tried to fight back. I’m happy with that. These kids never gave up.”
Arvon said that Shad Sauvage’s second-half threes “really, really were daggers to us. You’ve got to credit him. He’s just a good player.”
Allen said, “They beat us — it was a good game — down at their place. This was kind of a revenge (opportunity) to get back at them.”
The regional co-finals are next week. James Monroe will host Greenbrier West and Greater Beckley travels to Section 2 champ Webster County.
Arvon said the Crusaders face “a huge challenge” at Webster Springs. “Great team, well coached, good environment up there. It’s going to be tough to win.”
A repeat of Saturday’s early deficit is something that his team cannot afford in the upcoming regional co-final.
“It’s win or go home Wednesday,” Arvon said. “I think the kids ought to come out ready to roll.”
At James Monroe High School
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN (8-7)
B.J. Mitchell 3 6-9 12, Kaden Smallwood 6 3-4 17, John Rose 2 3-4 7, Jordan McInnis 2 2-4 6, Mike Judy 3 0-0 7, Ezra Drumheller 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 14-21 52.
JAMES MONROE (17-1)
Joshua Burkes 2 0-0 6, Shad Sauvage 5 11-12 26, Eli Allen 7 5-7 19, Peyton Whitt 2 0-0 4, Noah Hunter 1 0-0 2, Judd Langford 1 1-1 3, Collin Fox 1 2-2 4, Cameron Thomas 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 20-24 69.
Greater Beckley …. 8 10 17 17 — 52
James Monroe …… 19 19 12 19 — 69
3-point goals: GBC 4 (Smallwood 2, Drumheller 1, Judy 1), JM 7 (Sauvage 5, Burkes 2). Total fouls: GBC 23, JM 21. Technical fouls: GBC (2), coach, Drumheller. Fouled out: GBC McInnis, JM Hazelwood.
