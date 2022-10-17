By Bob Hertzel
CNHI Sports
MORGANTOWN — When the news that Emmitt Matthews Jr. was returning to West Virginia University to close out his college basketball career where it started and with the coach, Bob Huggins, who had recruited him, everyone saw it a happy reunion.
But no one, at first, realized the emotional depth that was involved with this home-away-from-homecoming.
In fact, if anything, it was underplayed, for the cast of characters on the Mountaineer team had changed so drastically from when the popular Matthews exited to return home to the state of Washington to find that he was nearly a complete stranger entering the locker room.
Gone from two years ago was his best buddy, Jordan McCabe, along with Miles McBride, Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman, Isaiah Cottrell and Oscar Tshiebwe, to say nothing of assistant coach Erik Martin.
Only guard Kedrian Johnson remains.
But the tie to Huggins was strong and there were two other important figures that made the move a no-brainer for Matthews as he would be coming in with former childhood friend Erik Stevenson, a guard entering his fourth school who had grown up just miles from Matthews in Washington and had been a friend and basketball partner since the second grade.
And while he was leaving behind the family he had missed so badly while at WVU that he felt it necessary to fill the void by returning home his sister, Ahmani, was still a student at the school and by returning he would be able to walk for his degree with her in December.
Huggins, Stevenson and Ahmani gave him an emotional support group that he could not shy away from.
“This was home to me for three years and I wish I would’ve never left the first time,” Matthews admitted. “Huggs told me in my exit meeting before I left ‘the grass isn’t always greener.’ I take that literally.”
“He spent more time here than he did anywhere else, so his culture is our culture, which helps us a bunch,” Huggins said.
There was nothing wrong between Matthews and Huggins or with his time at WVU when he decided to leave. It was simply personal things that the young man had to tend to.
“I took a year’s vacation,” he joked. But it was more than that.
“The Covid year was really hard for me, being so far away from my family. My parents came to only one game,” he said. “We were only allowed to have four family members at the game at a time, so it was really hard for me mentally. I felt I had to go home and find myself.”
Things did not work out well in Washington. While Matthews game seemed to grow and he got help with his shooting that had gone awry while at WVU, the team wasn’t very good and didn’t have that Huggins culture that won Matthews over.
“Sometimes we think life is moving way faster than it really is and it’s really moving slow,” he said. “I wake up every day and worry about what does Emmitt have to handle today. Once I go home at the end of the day, I go over that checklist and if I handled all those things, I had a good day. I try not to stress out about little things.’
I try to stay happy, have fun and smile.”
“Life is crazy. You never know what you’re going to do, who you’re going to run into or where life is going to take you. Life took me back here and I’m going to make the most of the opportunity I have. I’m chill, having a good time and I’m getting old. That’s really what it is.”
Huggins, of course, was key in recruiting Matthews to WVU as a freshman, impressing him greatly by flying all the way out to Washington with Erik Martin to visit him and his family in his living room.
And Huggins was also the deciding factor getting Stevenson to come to WVU after his close personal friends and coaching ally Frank Martin had recommended him after having coached him at South Carolina before being fired.
“The first time I saw Huggs was in the hotel on the river the morning after I arrived in town on my official visit. I got in late and Huggins hadn’t been personally recruiting me,” Stevenson said. “I walked downstairs, and he’s in baggy sweats and a baggy top drinking coffee.”
Stevenson took one look and knew he was home.
“I was like, ‘I’m coming here,’” he said.
Stevenson and Matthews, of course, had discussed their recruitment out of the transfer portal along the way and agreed that ending their careers together at WVU under Huggins was a special end to what had been two intriguing journeys through college basketball.
“The conversations were easy ... ‘What do you want to do. There’s a possibility we could play together.’ That’s what it is,” Matthews said.
Reuniting Matthews and Stevenson may just give Huggins’ 2022-23 the personality it has lacked the last few seasons, for they offer up a leadership group and style of play that best is described by Matthews as “Fire and Ice”.
“He’s fiery,” Matthews says of Stevenson. “That’s the way he’s been his whole life. He’s a closed book but you get all the chapters together it’s just one page.
“He’s the fire guy. I’m the ice guy. I try to keep things mellow and calm and he’s always ready to run through a wall,” Matthews went on. “You get that type of intensity on the team and match it up with everyone else. Some of the kids on the team might have been uncomfortable at first but they have gotten used to it.
“Everyone has his own leadership style. There’s nothing wrong with how lead as long as you are leading at the end of the day.”
And then there was the matter of rejoining his sister to put an exclamation point on it all.
“She called me all year last year and was like, ‘Why did you leave?’ I had to do it for me,” he assured her.
And he returned for the same reason. He had to do it for himself.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.