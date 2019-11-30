BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport rolled up 323 yards rushing behind the 181-yard effort of Carson Winkie and pulled away from previously unbeaten Oak Glen for a 38-7 win in the Class AA semifinals Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
The win moves Bridgeport (12-1) into the title game against Bluefield next Friday, while the loss ended Oak Glen’s season at 12-1.
Winkie, a versatile 6-3, 220-pounder, piled up those 181 yards on 34 carries to pace the Indians offense. He scored on twice on runs of 1 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Devin Vandergrift added 89 yards on 14 carries with a 7-yard TD run, while fullback Trey Pancake added TD runs of 5 and 1 yards.
Hunter Patterson gained 52 yards on six carries for the Bears before leaving early in the third quarter with an injury. Michael Lemley caught five passes for 68 yards, while quarterback Nicholas Chaney completed 10-of-18 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions.
Patterson’s 33-yard run tied the game late in the first quarter, but the Indians were able to answer that with Pancake’s first score. Bridgeport then extended its lead to 10 points when Austin Springer nailed a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
Martinsburg 77,
Parkersburg South 20
MARTINSBURG — The No. 1 Bulldogs continued their dominance in the postseason, picking up a win over Parkersburg South on Saturday to punch their card for a fourth straight appearance in the Class AAA state championship.
The Bulldogs got to work early, forcing a pair of three-and-outs that ended in Martinsburg touchdowns. The first came on a 1-yard score from Elijah Banks and the second on a 14-yard touchdown from Teddy Marshal.
After Kai Walker recovered a pooch kick at the South 36-yard line, Martinsburg continued to work. The Bulldogs scored on play later as Kevon Warren found the end zone after a 36-yard run.
South did something no other team had done until that point in the season after the Warren touchdown: score on the Bullodgs. Devin Gaines capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard score, but Anthony Smith blocked the PAT to keep Martinsburg ahead 21-6.
Both Banks and Jarod Bowie had a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Bowie score from 3 yards out and made an impressive catch on a 21-yard touchdown. Banks ran in for a 4-yard and a 1-yard touchdown as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 49-6 by halftime.
In the first half, Martinsburg ran 35 plays for 300 yards of offense, led by Warren with three carries for 71 yards. Bowie had a pair of catches for 64 yards. South ran 33 plays for 107 in the first half, just 2 came from the ground. Brandon Penn had three three positive plays, carrying the ball 10 times for -22 yards. Gaines led the offense with 30 rushing yards.
The Bulldogs will play No. 2 Cabell Midland on Saturday at noon.
