MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University women's basketball team shook off Thursday's loss to No. 7 Baylor on in an 85-54 win over James Madison at the WVU Coliseum, on Sunday night.
Esmery Martinez recorded her third double-double of the season, snagging 21 rebounds and putting up 11 points. It was her 20-plus rebounding night of the year, making her the first WVU women's player to record multiple 20-plus rebounding games since Olivia Bradley had six during the 1984-85 season.
Redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 15 points and was was one of five Mountaineers to finish in double-figures. Kirsten Deans and Madisen Smith scored 13 points apiece. Jasmine Carson finished with 10 points.
