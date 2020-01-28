BECKLEY — Sean Martin scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Bluefield High School boys basketball team collected an 86-63 win over James Monroe at the Coal Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, on Monday night.
Caden Fuller pumped in 19 points while Kaulin Parris added 14 points and four assists for the Beavers. Tyrese Hairston distributed eight assists.
Eli Allen scored 20 points to pace the Mavericks. Shad Sauvage scored 14 points and Collin Fox added 12.
River View 65, Richlands 56: David Adkins poured in 20 points and the Raiders collected an interstate win at Richland Middle School.
Boo Roberts added 16 points for River View (10-3).
Luke West scored 16 points to lead the Blue Tornado. Cade Simmons had 15 points.
River View plays at Phelps, Kentucky tonight in another interstate bout.
Girls Games
Ridgeview 70, Richlands 35: Hailey Sutherland scored 15 points and had seven points and five blocks to lead the Wolfpack past the Lady Blue Tornado in non-district action.
Bailey Frazier scored 13 points with nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks for the Dickenson County juggernaut.
Denissa Ball scored eight points to pace Richlands. Rachael Rife added seven points.
Wyoming East 53, River View 41: Hannah Blankenship hit four 3-pointers en route to a team-leading 18 points in a win over the visiting Lady Raiders at New Richmond.
Daisha Summers and Abbey Russell added 11 apiece for the Warriors.
Trista Lester had 12 points to lead River View. Kristen Calhoun added 11 points.
River View plays at Mount View in Bradshaw tonight.
