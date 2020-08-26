HUNTINGTON (AP) — Marshall University announced Tuesday that it will allow fans to attend its home football games under a reduced capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans who purchased season tickets will be relocated throughout Marshall’s stadium to comply with social distancing guidelines, the university said.
in a news release.
Marshall, which has six home games this fall, opens the season at home Sept. 5 against Eastern Kentucky.
“We worked diligently and deliberately to create a plan that will allow us to proceed safely and take care of our season ticket-holders, students, staff and visitors,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said.
West Virginia University in Morgantown announced last week that its Sept. 12 home opener — also against Eastern Kentucky — will be held without fans.
Marshall started classes on Monday. Classes begin Wednesday at West Virginia University. Students at both schools are taking classes either face-to-face or online in response to the pandemic.
Less than 1% of the total number of virus tests given to students, faculty and staff at either school have come back positive, officials said. The tests are required for those returning to campus.
