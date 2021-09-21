Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Cooler. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.