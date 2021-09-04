ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Rasheen Ali scored the first four touchdowns of his collegiate career as Marshall dominated Navy 49-7 in Charles Huff’s debut as head coach on Saturday.
Huff was introduced as the Thundering Herd’s coach nearly a year ago. While Marshall won a ninth-straight season opener, Huff broke a specific type of losing streak: the previous five first-year coaches had all lost season-opening road games.
Ali scored his first TD from the 2, capping the game-opening drive. He added two more scoring runs — from the 3 and the 4 — staking Marshall to a 21-0 halftime lead. Ali scored a final touchdown with a plunge from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter.
Sheldon Evans scored Marshall’s other two touchdowns with runs of 9 and 1 yards.
Xavier Arline scored early in the fourth, crashing over from the 1, as Navy avoided the shutout thanks to 337 yards rushing. Marshall’s defense recorded 126 total tackles — including 13 for a loss — to 66 by Navy’s defense.
Marshall held a 464-398 edge in total yards, largely thanks to Grant Wells completing 20 of 30 passes for 333 yards before being replaced by backup Luke Zban late in the game. Zban fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to E.J. Horton with 2:01 remaining.
Four Midshipmen combined to complete 5 of 16 passes for 61 yards.
Marshall 49, Navy 7
Marshall.......14 7 7 21 — 49
Navy............ 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
MRSH—Ali 2 run (A.Sanders kick), 12:23.
MRSH—Ali 3 run (A.Sanders kick), 6:46.
Second Quarter
MRSH—Ali 4 run (A.Sanders kick), 10:24.
Third Quarter
MRSH—S.Evans 9 run (A.Sanders kick), 11:56.
Fourth Quarter
NAVY—Arline 1 run (Nichols kick), 12:04.
MRSH—Ali 1 run (A.Sanders kick), 8:02.
MRSH—S.Evans 1 run (A.Sanders kick), 5:31.
MRSH—Horton 30 pass from Zban (A.Sanders kick), 2:01.
———
MRSH NAVY
First downs 23 24
Total Net Yards 464 398
Rushes-yards 30-101 76-337
Passing 363 61
Punt Returns 4-32 2-12
Kickoff Returns 1-36 6-89
Interceptions Ret. 2-35 2-22
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-2 5-16-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 9-42
Punts 3-47.667 6-29.833
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-47 4-28
Time of Possession 18:41 41:19
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Marshall, Ali 14-59, S.Evans 9-27, Wells 6-14, McDaniel 1-1. Navy, J.Harris 11-80, Arline 16-76, Ruoss 15-63, Umbarger 1-28, Jones 3-25, C.Warren 6-22, Lavatai 16-18, Puailoa Rojas 1-10, Acie 2-9, Maynor 3-5, Goslin 2-1.
PASSING—Marshall, Wells 20-30-2-333, Zban 1-3-0-30. Navy, Maynor 2-6-0-27, Arline 2-3-0-26, Lavatai 1-6-1-8, Goslin 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING—Marshall, Gammage 7-94, Keaton 5-100, S.Evans 3-12, Gaines 2-61, Ahmed 2-51, Horton 1-30, D.Miller 1-15. Navy, Cooper 2-30, Goslin 2-27, Walker 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Navy, Nichols 41.
