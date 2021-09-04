Conference USA Preview Football

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) makes a pass during an NCAA football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Huntington, W.Va. Wells hopes to lead Marshall to a return to the Conference USA championship game, where the Thundering Herd lost a year ago to UAB. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Rasheen Ali scored the first four touchdowns of his collegiate career as Marshall dominated Navy 49-7 in Charles Huff’s debut as head coach on Saturday.

Huff was introduced as the Thundering Herd’s coach nearly a year ago. While Marshall won a ninth-straight season opener, Huff broke a specific type of losing streak: the previous five first-year coaches had all lost season-opening road games.

Ali scored his first TD from the 2, capping the game-opening drive. He added two more scoring runs — from the 3 and the 4 — staking Marshall to a 21-0 halftime lead. Ali scored a final touchdown with a plunge from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter.

Sheldon Evans scored Marshall’s other two touchdowns with runs of 9 and 1 yards.

Xavier Arline scored early in the fourth, crashing over from the 1, as Navy avoided the shutout thanks to 337 yards rushing. Marshall’s defense recorded 126 total tackles — including 13 for a loss — to 66 by Navy’s defense.

Marshall held a 464-398 edge in total yards, largely thanks to Grant Wells completing 20 of 30 passes for 333 yards before being replaced by backup Luke Zban late in the game. Zban fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to E.J. Horton with 2:01 remaining.

Four Midshipmen combined to complete 5 of 16 passes for 61 yards.

Marshall 49, Navy 7

Marshall.......14 7 7 21 — 49

Navy............ 0 0  0  7 — 7

First Quarter

MRSH—Ali 2 run (A.Sanders kick), 12:23.

MRSH—Ali 3 run (A.Sanders kick), 6:46.

Second Quarter

MRSH—Ali 4 run (A.Sanders kick), 10:24.

Third Quarter

MRSH—S.Evans 9 run (A.Sanders kick), 11:56.

Fourth Quarter

NAVY—Arline 1 run (Nichols kick), 12:04.

MRSH—Ali 1 run (A.Sanders kick), 8:02.

MRSH—S.Evans 1 run (A.Sanders kick), 5:31.

MRSH—Horton 30 pass from Zban (A.Sanders kick), 2:01.

                                        MRSH              NAVY

First downs                         23                   24

Total Net Yards                   464                 398

Rushes-yards                     30-101           76-337

Passing                                 363                  61

Punt Returns                          4-32              2-12

Kickoff Returns                       1-36           6-89

Interceptions Ret.                   2-35             2-22

Comp-Att-Int                         21-33-2         5-16-2

Sacked-Yards Lost                        1-8            9-42

Punts                                       3-47.667       6-29.833

Fumbles-Lost                               4-1                0-0

Penalties-Yards                             5-47               4-28

Time of Possession                        18:41                41:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Marshall, Ali 14-59, S.Evans 9-27, Wells 6-14, McDaniel 1-1. Navy, J.Harris 11-80, Arline 16-76, Ruoss 15-63, Umbarger 1-28, Jones 3-25, C.Warren 6-22, Lavatai 16-18, Puailoa Rojas 1-10, Acie 2-9, Maynor 3-5, Goslin 2-1.

 PASSING—Marshall, Wells 20-30-2-333, Zban 1-3-0-30. Navy, Maynor 2-6-0-27, Arline 2-3-0-26, Lavatai 1-6-1-8, Goslin 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Marshall, Gammage 7-94, Keaton 5-100, S.Evans 3-12, Gaines 2-61, Ahmed 2-51, Horton 1-30, D.Miller 1-15. Navy, Cooper 2-30, Goslin 2-27, Walker 1-4.

 MISSED FIELD GOALS—Navy, Nichols 41.

