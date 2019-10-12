HUNTINGTON — Everything came together for Marshall, and Old Dominion just happened to be in the way.
The defense recorded its most sacks in a game in two years, Isaiah Green bounced back from a turnover-plagued performance and the offense finally scored in the third quarter. It all equated to a 31-17 win that helped Marshall end a two-game losing streak.
“This was the best week of practice we have had,” senior center Levi Brown said, “and it showed.”
Marshall was reeling after last week’s 24-13 loss at Middle Tennessee. The Thundering Herd outgained the Blue Raiders offensively, but four turnovers killed the momentum.
None of that was a problem against the Monarchs.
Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) ran 78 plays to Old Dominion’s 52 and held the ball for exactly 36 minutes. Willie Johnson’s 27-yard touchdown on a reverse gave the Herd a 24-10 lead and was the team’s first points in the third quarter since a season-opening win against VMI.
The Monarchs (1-5, 0-2) got to within a touchdown, but a sack of Messiah deWeaver by Tyler Brown — Marshall’s eighth — helped stall a drive at the ODU 49.
Marshall took the next drive 77 yards in 10 plays over a span of 5:48 and ended it with a 6-yard touchdown run by Brenden Knox to essentially ice the game with 3:55 to go.
Knox finished with 104 yards as the Herd went for 236 as a team.
“I don’t know if I’d say that was a statement drive,” Green said. “That’s the second time this season our offensive line has taken over the game with five or six minutes left. You need a huge drive and you just go right down the field, especially against a team like ODU that prides itself on stopping the run.”
The Herd sacked deWeaver and starter Stone Smartt four times each. The eight was the most for Marshall since getting seven in a 21-0 win over Kent State on Sept. 16, 2017.
Darius Hodge tied a Marshall single-game record with 4.5 sacks. The mark was originally set by Cecil Fletcher in 1987.
“The coaches made an excellent game plan and we executed on defense,” Hodge said. “All three phases — D-line, linebackers and (defensive backs). I can’t take all the credit by myself.”
One week after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble at Middle Tennessee, Green looked better against the Monarchs. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 175 yards and no picks, and his easy 1-yard dumpoff to Devin Miller put the Herd up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Green also engineered long drives and was involved in the run game. He went for 59 yards and scored on a 17-yard run as the Herd took a 14-0 lead halfway through the second.
Green’s top target was freshman Broc Thompson, who had team-highs of six receptions and 91 yards.
Marshall potentially lost momentum with an odd finish to the first half.
Green orchestrated an efficient two-minute drive, taking the Herd from its 37-yard line to the ODU 28. Justin Rohrwasser came on and kicked a career-high 45-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to put Marshall ahead 17-7 and looking to get the ball to start the second half.
However, Blake Watson took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 75 yards to the Marshall 22. There was no time remaining when he went down, but the officials had one second added to the clock.
Nick Rice nailed a 39-yard field goal to make it a 17-10 game at halftime.
Watson averaged 55.3 yards on three returns.
“It kills the momentum,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “That game, it’s not like it was if not for those two kickoffs. (They contributed to) 10 (ODU) points for sure. … We’ve got to kick it better and we’ve got to cover better.”
Still, Holliday was thrilled with improvement in two areas — red zone scoring and protecting the ball. Marshall had no turnovers and was 3-of-4 in the red zone.
“We were a hundred percent in the red zone … we took a knee at the end of the game instead of scoring, which we don’t count that,” Holliday said. “But I’m proud of our players the way they bounced back.”
Marshall will travel to Florida Atlantic this Friday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
