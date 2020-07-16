HUNTINGTON (AP) — Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green is looking to transfer less than two months before the scheduled start of the season.
Marshall’s athletic department said in a statement that Green has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.
Green completed 57% of his pass attempts with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as a two-year starter. He averaged 188 passing yards per game as a sophomore in 2019.
Green’s exit leaves redshirt freshman Grant Wells and redshirt sophomore Luke Zban to battle it out for the starting role. Neither has seen action at quarterback in a game. Marshall has two other young quarterbacks on its roster.
Marshall is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 at East Carolina.
BLM TO BADGERS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin plans to have its sports teams wear a university crest logo with a black “W” to show solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus.
School officials said the change would take effect whenever Wisconsin sports teams return to action. They said the black “W” is meant to show support, inclusion and unity from Wisconsin athletes.
the athletic department and the university as a whole.
“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”
Several current and former Wisconsin athletes said earlier this summer they wanted Badger teams to wear the university’s “Crest W” on their uniforms. The “W” in the crest generally is white, but it will be changed to black on the uniforms.
