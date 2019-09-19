RICHLANDS — It’s been evident for quite some time that the Richlands football team had an NCAA Division I kicker in its midst.
Now that kicker has an official NCAA Division I offer.
Earlier this week, Marshall University offered Blue Tornado place kicker and punter Levi Forrest a full ride scholarship to play for the Thundering Herd football team.
Forrest, the Richlands school recordholder in a number of categories, has a 59-yard field goal under his belt this season.
The Blue Tornado (2-0) host Abingdon (2-1) at Ernie Hicks Stadium tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.