MIAMI (AP) — Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett scored 18 points apiece and Marshall pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida International 84-74 on Thursday night.
Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer and Marko Sarenac a pair of layups in a 7-0 run that put the Thundering Herd on top for good 56-50 about five minutes into the second half. Kinsey scored eight straight points in a 9-0 run that made the lead a comfortable 80-66 with less than three minutes remaining.
Andrew Taylor added 14 points, West 13 and Sarenac had 12 for the Thundering Herd (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA). West also had eight assists.
Bennett was 6-of-8 shooting from the field and foul line for Marshall while Kinsey grabbed nine rebounds. The Herd shot 67% in the second half.
Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (14-8, 5-4). Devon Andrews, Antonio Daye, Jr. and Osasumwen Osaghae each added 13 points with Osaghae grabbing 1 rebounds.
Charleston 87, JMU 68
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Riller scored a season-high 36 points, draining 6 of 7 from 3-point distance and College of Charleston raced away from James Madison 87-68 on Thursday night.
Riller pushed his streak of scoring in double digits to 50 games and rose to sixth place in the Colonial Athletic Association career scoring list. He was 11-for-17 shooting from the field and added seven rebounds. It was his third 30-point game this season.
Brevin Galloway added 13 points with five steals for College of Charleston (13-9, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Zep Jasper added 12 points. Sam Miller had nine rebounds.
Darius Banks pulled James Madison as close as 59-54 midway through the second half, but Riller scored on a drive, Galloway stole the ball and scored on the fast break and the Cougars went on a 19-4 tear to put the game away with a season-high 47 points in the second half.
Matt Lewis had 22 points for the Dukes (8-13, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Dwight Wilson added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Banks had 12 points.
College of Charleston plays Towson on the road on Saturday. James Madison faces UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.
