PRINCETON — Local fans who are looking to learn the latest about Thundering Herd Athletics have something to look forward to.
On Tuesday, June 7 the Marshall University Big Green Coaches Tour is returning Four Seasons Country when the popular event returns to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
The social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m.
Fans and alumni will get the opportunity to finally meet new Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spear.
The event will also provide the space for local Herd faithful to get to better know head football coach Charles Huff, who took the reins of the MU program in January of 2021 after a successful stint serving on the University of Alabama football staff under Nick Saban.
Also expected to be at the event is Marshall Men’s Basketball Coach Danny D’Antoni, who is a Wyoming County native.
Other Marshall coaches expected to attend include women’s soccer coach Mike Swan, head women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper and head women’s volleyball coach Ari Arugus.
Steve Cotton, the Voice of Marshall Sports, is also expected to attend, as are several other members of the Marshall athletic department.
Tickets for the event are $30 for individuals and can be purchased by stopping by the Chuck Mathena Center or calling 304-425-5128. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Roger Topping at 304-920-9696.
Corporate Tables for the event are also available.
