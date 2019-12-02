BLUEFIELD — A strong second half showing by Mars Hill University turned the tables for good and the visiting Mountain Lions picked up a 73-55 non-conference victory over the Bluefield State College women at Shott Gymnasium, on Monday night.
Five Mars Hill players hit double figures for the NCAA Division II Mountain Lions (2-6), whose road trip to Bluefield was undeterred by the winter weather. The Big Blues beat Mars Hill 77-66 in the first regular season meeting in western North Carolina.
De’Ja Marshall scored 21 points for Mars Hill, rounding up 10 rebounds and collecting five steals. Tatum Boggs scored 16 points off the bench while grabbing six rebounds, distributing five assists and picking up four steals for the Mountain Lions, who led 27-20 at the half.
Gabby Giankos and Fajheenee Bradford added 10 points apiece for Mars Hill.
Kara Sandy scored 15 points for Bluefield State (4-3) and Ameera Cain added 12 points off the bench. Lauryn Hatfield added eight points, Kylah Webb had eight rebounds and six points.
Bluefield State plays Warren Wilson at home on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Concord’s May MEC Player of the Week
BRIDGEPORT — Senior forward Madison May of the Concord University women’s basketball team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
May is named to the award this week after netting a career-best 38 points to go with 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 122-112 win over West Virginia State last Tuesday. May notched her fourth double-double of the season in the process.
For the game, the Athens, West Virginia native shot 62.5 percent (15-for-24) from the field and 63.6 percent (7-for-11) from the foul line in the win.
Additionally, May helped the Mountain Lions to a Division II program record for points with 122 outburst. Monday’s announcement marked the third time in her career May has been named the MEC Player of the Week.
Concord takes its 4-2 record on the road to Urbana 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Games
Virginia Union 71
Bluefield State 67
BLUEFIELD — Terrell Leach fired up 24 points and Virginia Union edged the BSC men in non-conference action at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Jordan Peebles added 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Virginia Union (4-4).
Marquez Cooper and Zhahidi Robinson scored 10 points apiece to pace the Big Blues (3-5). Robinson led BSC on the glass with seven boards.
Teyon Henry scored nine and Alex Nunally and Chris Knight scored eight points apiece.
The Bluefield State men return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in an exhibition game versus Marshall.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.