PRINCETON — Oak Hill did about everything it needed to do against Princeton’s potent offensive weapons.
Except against Marquel Lowe.
And Lowe did everything he needed to do — which was pretty much everything — in a 42-28 victory over Oak Hill Friday night in a game that was delayed for 49 minutes by lightening in the area.
Lowe, a junior, scored three touchdowns, and rushed for 145 yards and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass for a touchdown.
The loss spoiled a homecoming of sorts for Davon Marion, a Mount Hope native who served as the defensive coordinator at Princeton for six years before taking the Oak Hill job.
The loss spoiled a homecoming of sorts for Davon Marion, a Mount Hope native who served as the defensive coordinator at Princeton for six years before taking the Oak Hill job.

The key moment of the game came in the fourth when Princeton, inside its own five and went to its bag of tricks. Quarterback Chance Barker pitched the ball to Lowe, who was immediately run down from behind by Jeremy Lewis in the end zone. As he was going down, Lowe pitched the ball forward to Dom Collins who not only got out of the shadow of the goal line but got a first down at the 33.
“At the end of the day Davon Marion is a great defensive coach and they whipped us up front,” Princeton coach Keith Taylor said. “Fortunately, Marquel carried us offensively. We did not look good; we had a bunch of penalties. Congratulations to Oak Hill. A lot of times they wanted it more than we did.”
Down 14-7 Oak Hill started the second half with a long drive eating up 7:46. But on fourth-and-7 at the 8, Oak Hill quarterback Malachi Lewis for a 12-yard loss.
It was a costly sack.
On the next play Lowe went 80 yards to make it 21-7.
Oak Hill cut it to 21-14 with a 15-yard pass from Lewis to David Spaulding.
That’s where it was when Lowe made his big pass, giving him yardage three categories, pass, rush and receiving.
Princeton ended that drive when Barker found Mikey Diacomo for one of his two touchdown passes.
Oak Hill never got within 14 after that.
“I knew that was a good football team over there,” Marion said. “I wanted our team to show up and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarters. We had several drives inside the gold zone, inside the red zone that we squandered away. I told the guys whoever played the cleanest game in the second half would win. We either take this as a lesson and get better next week or we can let this snowball and ruin our season. I believe our guys will bounce back.”
Princeton QB Barker finished with 168 yards passing and three scores and he rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Hill’s J.D. Mauritz had 16 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Neither team could stay out of its own way in the first half. Eleven penalties slowed the action to a near standstill at times.
But a big penalty in the second quarter helped Princeton Mount a drive, culminating in a Chance Barker 1-yard run, his first varsity touchdown.
His sixth touchdown pass, a 70-yard screen pass to Marquel Lowe, gave the Tigers 7-0 lead just 1:05 into the game.
Oak Hill came back early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by J.D. Mauritz.
Oak Hill has now lost six straight games to Princeton dating back to 2012, and the Devils have lost 16 of the last 18 games and trails in the all-time series 27-41-2.
Oak Hill returns home to host Lincoln County net Friday while Princeton remains at Hunnicutt Stadium to take on Pulaski, Va.
