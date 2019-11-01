BLUEFIELD — As the regular season nears its conclusion next week, WVSSAC playoff spots and seeding are still very much up for grabs.
Bluefield is sitting in sixth in the latest WVSSAC Class AA rankings while James Monroe is tied for 15th.
The two teams meet tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
Only 16 teams will make the first round and it will not be easy for James Monroe with two tough games remaining. The first is against last year’s state runner-up.
“We gotta clean things up, we have to play extremely well to hang with these guys, they’re very talented football team,” James Monroe head coach Booth said.
“They’re by far the best team we’re going to play in the regular season.”
Neither team has lost since September with Bluefield ( 7-1) riding a five-game winning streak. James Monroe (6-2) has won its last four games.
Bluefield has seen a number of different players step up throughout the season while James Monroe has leaned heavily on quarterback Monroe Mohler and wide receiver Xander Castillo.
“I think both of them are very good players and pose threats to us. We’ve got to hopefully do our best to contain them,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
Mohler has been the orchestrator of the Mavericks offense with 1,816 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He is not only a passer but is able to rush with 857 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a heck of a football player and our work’s cut out trying to contain him and stopping him throwing,” Simon said.
The main target for the Mavericks has been Castillo who has 1,104 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Opposing defenses have been using double-teams on Castillo throughout the season but Booth does not believe that Bluefield will do that.
“I kind of think we’re going to see single coverage with Bluefield. I think they’re good enough in the secondary I don’t think they’re going to do anything different than what they normally do,” Booth said.
Although Mohler and Castillo have been the catalysts of James Monroe, they are not being forced to make plays when they are not available.
“We’re not going to try to force the ball, sometimes we do with not good results but we’re not going to try to force things, we’re going to take what they give us and try to be productive with that.” Booth said.
Getting the other players involved will be crucial for the Mavericks against a Beaver defense that has not allowed more than two touchdowns in their last four games.
“We got good production out of our backs last week and a couple of the other receivers stepped up and that’s what we gotta have Friday night to have a chance,” Booth said.
The Bluefield defense has been shutting down running attacks with strong play up front while the secondary has prevented big passing plays in recent weeks.
The Beavers offense has been difficult to stop and they have got back top receivers Jahiem House and Brandon Wiley. Both of them missed a pair of weeks due to injuries but played in the victory over Oak Hill.
House leads Bluefield with seven touchdown receptions while Wiley and Juwuan Green have four touchdown catches along with three from Jacorian Green.
Keeping the Bluefield offense rolling has been running back JJ Davis who has 1,116 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. The Toledo commit is coming off a three touchdown outing last week at Oak Hill and recently picked up an offer from North Carolina State.
Davis’ backup Jaeon Flack has been solid with 258 rushing yards at over eight yards a carry and three touchdowns.
“I thought our line did a nice job blocking for Jaeon and it’s always good to have two, three, four backs, whatever you can come up with and I think he’s definitely helping and down the road he can help rest JJ when he needs it,” Simon said.
The key for Bluefield this season has been different players making an impact each game and giving Simon more players he can rely on to make plays in pressure situations.
“Different guys keep stepping up all year and hopefully that will continue or we’ll go back to the ones that have already stepped up at different times,” Simon said.
All season long the Beavers have gotten solid performances from quarterback Carson Deeb who has thrown for 1,585 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions.
Beaver sophomore defensive back Ryker Brown will be facing his former teammates as he transferred to Bluefield from James Monroe this year.
Bluefield jumped two places in the Class AA rankings after last week’s win over Oak Hill, sitting just one point behind Keyser whose only loss is to second-ranked Bridgeport.
Winning the final two games will guarantee at least one home game for Bluefield but it could be more, since Keyser and fourth-ranked Frankfort playing the final week of the season.
Being fourth or fifth seed will result in a potential semifinal game against Fairmont Senior while sixth seed would only see Fairmont Senior in the championship game.
James Monroe is on the bubble for making the playoffs as it occupies the last spot being tied for 15th with Mingo Central.
After tonight’s game against Bluefield, the regular season wraps up for James Monroe against Point Pleasant who knocked off previously unbeaten Man last week.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
