SHADY SPRING — Shady Spring’s Cam Manns sat at the end of the dugout during the bottom of the fourth inning Friday in the Tigers’ Class AA Region 3 matchup with Bluefield and looked out at the Epling Field scoreboard in left field. and there it was, in shining lights. Zero hits for Bluefield.
“I was like ‘Guys, I’ve got a no-no going on,’” Manns said. “I ran out on the field and one of our assistant coaches’ dads looked at me and said, ‘You jinxed yourself.’ I went out on the mound and my teammates get around me and I said ‘Don’t mess up my no-no.’ Then I throw a meatball down the middle and let the six-hole (No. 6 hitter Garrett Hicks) hit it.”
Hicks’ hit was a solid single, but Manns didn’t do much else wrong in a solid performance at frigid Epling Stadium in an 11-0 win.
Manns finished the game with six strikeouts and two walks and Caleb Fuller led off the game by reaching on an error. Other than that, Manns shut the door on the Beavers.
“That’s how Cam is,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “This is his fourth outing. He throws a lot of strikes. Bluefield put it in play, I think he only had six strikeouts, but Cam did his thing, he mixed it up well and did good.”
Manns had the look of a cold-weather pitcher, needing just 72 pitches to navigate the five innings.
“He’s just a heck of a pitcher,” Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond said. “We had a pretty good idea watching who they played this week that he was probably going to pitch against us. He pitched a great game. We really didn’t make an adjustment when we had two strikes but hats off to him. He throws hard and he has that breaking ball he can come with.”
Shady has been red-hot this week, going 4-0, outscoring the opposition 55-6 and hitting .398 as a team in the four victories.
Bluefield (5-6) will be at Westside Monday at 5:30 p.m. Shady Spring (9-1) will head to Myrtle Beach to play in a tournament. They face Georgetown (S.C.) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. They also face GCA out of Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday (2:30 p.m.) and Martinsburg Thursday (4:30 p.m.)
Bluefield 000 00 — 0 1 2
Shady 424 1x — 11 9 1
Battery – B: Davis Rockness and Caleb Fuller. SS: Cam Manns and Tyler Reed. WP: Manns. LP: Rockness. Hitting –B: Garrett Hicks 1-2. SS: Jake Meadows 2-3 (3b, 2 runs, 2 rbis), Cam Manns 2-3, Sam Barnett (2 runs), Adam Richmond 1-2 (run, 2 rbis), Parker Brown (2 runs), Brody Seabolt 1-2 (run, 2 rbis), Tyler Reed 1-3 (rbi), Cash McCall (run), Aiden Calvert 2-2 (3b, 2 runs, rbi).
