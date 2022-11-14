ATHENS — The Mountain East Conference today announced its Week 11 Football Players of the Week. Concord quarterback Jack Mangel was once again honored as the MEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Frostburg State defensive end Luke Freeman earned Defensive Player of the Week. UNC Pembroke kicker Alex Alvarado was selected as the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The MEC Football Player of the Week awards are presented by The Health Plan.
Mangel, a senior quarterback from Athens, Ga., accounted for six touchdowns as Concord topped UNC Pembroke in five overtimes on Saturday evening in North Carolina. Mangel threw for four touchdowns, completing 22-of-35 passes for 371 yards.
He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards and rushed for two more scores in the win. Mangel has now passed for 350 yards in six-consecutive games, with eight performances of 350+ passing yards during the 2022 season.
