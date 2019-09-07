WELCH – After a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Man Hillbillies rolled up 48 points in the middle two periods Friday evening to claim their second victory of the young 2019 football campaign with a 48-7 decision over host Mount View at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Fresh off a season opening 62-8 win over Logan, the Hillbillies scored five times on rushes as well as once via the air and another six on a punt return against the Golden Knights.
Defensively Man (2-0) held its hosts to minus 3 yards rushing for the game and only 85 passing.
Remarked veteran ‘Billies head coach Harvey Arms, “From June on this year, from the three week (summer practice) period on, the kids have been just great. They’ve practiced hard every day. I think it’s just a fact the experience is taking over. We have eight good seniors out there.”
The Knights (1-1) drove to the Man 36-yard line early in the second frame before turning the football over on downs.
Senior quarterback Caleb Milton made quick work of lighting the second quarter scoreboard, engineering a four play drive that junior Nick Plumley capped on a 10 yard scoring rumble up the middle with 8:06 left in the half. Caleb’s twin brother Sam booted the conversion for a 7-0 Hillbilly advantage.
An onside kickoff was recovered by Man and Caleb passed 46 yards to Quentin Moody for a TD at the 7:28 mark before Sam Milton again tacked on the extra point kick.
That successful onside kickoff was the first of three Man recovered on the evening.
“The first one was designed and the next two just happened. On the first one we spotted the big gap up front and we told the kicker and we made that play, but the other two just happened,” Coach Arms said.
Plumley and Caleb Milton closed out the half with TD runs of 10 and 13 yards respectively for a 27-0 Hillbilly advantage at the break.
Senior Cameran Frye ran for six from three yards out in the third and freshman Josh Moody returned a View punt 27 yards for another score with 2:07 showing in the third.
After the Moody score, a squib kickoff went through a would-be receiver’s legs and was the third recovery of such a kick by the Logan Countians in the game.
Josh Moody capped the scoring on an 11 yard dash to extend the lead to 48-0 heading into the final dozen minutes.
Mount View, playing without starting quarterback Jesse Rose, who was injured, lit the scoreboard at the 1:51 mark of the fourth on a 28 yard pass from Justin Haggerty to Tony Bailey. Both are sophomores for the Knights and freshman Jonathan Huff’s made the PAT kick.
While the visitors have eight seniors to build around, this year’s edition of the Golden Knights have only three twelfth graders on their roster.
“We’re still a work in progress,” remarked first year Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely. “We’re still working and learning, but we have a very young team…We just have to correct some of these mistakes we’re making.”
Obviously disappointed with the loss, Coach Gravely was pleased that his club did have the drive to score the touchdown late in the game.
Man will visit Westside next Friday while the Knights will travel to Tazewell County to take on the Tazewell Bulldogs.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
MAN.................. 0 27 21 0 — 48
MOUNT VIEW... 0 0 0 7 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.