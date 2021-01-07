CHARLESTON — Eight straight points from senior guard/forward Malik Johnson over a span of 2:15 in the closing moments of the game helped propel Concord to a 64-62 over Charleston at the Wehrle Center in the Mountain East Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
Down 58-55 with just under four minutes left, Johnson was fouled on a three-point attempt. The Wytheville, Va. native stepped up to the line and hit all three foul shots to tie the game at 58. On the ensuing CU posession, Johnson found himself in a bind on the left wing late in the shot clock, but got free to bank in a 3-pointer from the same spot he was fouled on the previous trip.
Hanging onto a 61-60 edge with 1:34 remaining in the contest, Johnson was again fouled and converted two more free throws to push the lead to three. Now up one with 12 seconds left, sophomore guard Ethan Heller hit on 1-of-2 foul shots. On the final possession of the game, the Mountain Lions thwarted an attempt by Charleston to send the game to overtime or win it at the buzzer.
Despite the slim victory, the Mountain Lions controlled the first half and a portion of the second half before the Golden Eagles made a run to eventually take the lead.
Concord led for nearly 16 minutes in the first half and held a 33-29 advantage at the break behind 11 first-half points from Heller on his way to an 18-point evening. After two free throws from senior forward David Bea Mulumba at the 16:21 mark, Concord had its largest second-half lead, 42-34. But the Golden Eagles chipped away, and eventually took a 49-47 lead seven minutes later.
The team traded baskets until Charleston led 56-53 and 58-55 at the 4:14 mark before Johnson’s outburst.
Heller’s 18 points was a game best. Johnson was just 3-of-10 from the field, but hit on all five free throws in the closing moments for 13 points. Mulumba notched his fifth career double-double with 12 points while tying his career high with 12 rebounds.
Mulumba, senior forward Liam Evans (eight rebounds) and junior forward Mohamed Bundu (six rebounds) helped CU control the glass with a 45-35 advantage.
The Mountain Lions also clamped down on Charleston and held it to 38.2 percent shooting (26-for-68) while CU was 40.4 percent from the floor (21-of-52).
Concord outscored UC 14-4 at the foul line and was 77.8 percent (14-for-18) at the charity stripe.
Concord welcomes West Virginia State to the Carter Center 4 p.m. Sunday.
Morehead State 57
Tennessee Tech 54
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Hunt, Jr. and De’Von Cooper scored 10 points each and both made a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds and Morehead State narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Thursday night.
Jaylee Sebree added a career-high nine points for the Eagles (6-6, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 rebounds.
Sebree had a layup at the 1:39 mark to put Morehead up 50-49 and a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Kenny White Jr. made two free throws for the Golden Eagles at 26 seconds and on the quick foul Hunt made a pair at the line.
White hit a 3-pointer at 15 seconds and Morehead missed a free throw but going for the last shot Tech lost the ball with two seconds left and Cooper closed out the scoring.
White Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-4). Damaria Franklin added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.
