ATHENS — In a gritty performance that required efforts from the starters all the way through the bench, the Concord University men’s basketball pulled off a 91-83 win over nationally ranked West Liberty on Wednesday night at the Carter Center in Athens.
Concord (3-2) got a career-high 25 points from senior Malik Johnson, who was 8 for 10 from the floor, in the hard-fought victory against a Hilltoppers team that was ranked fourth in the NCAA Division II poll of the NationalAssociation of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Mohamed Bundu, in his second start in a Concord uniform, had 22 points and 14 rebounds for CU, which was playing in front of practically no fans due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Attendance was listed officially as 14.
West Liberty (4-1) got 26 points from Pat Robinson III. The Concord defense dug in against a WLU squad that was averaging 112.8 points per game this season.
Other MEC Men's Games
Charleston 83, Davis & Elkins 74
ELKINS — Charleston held off Davis & Elkins and earned a win over the Senators on at the McDonnell Center.
D&E worked its way back from a 22-point deficit and got to within five in the waning minutes, but UC connected on its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Charleston (3-2, 3-2 MEC) placed five in double figures, including a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds from Eddie Colbert off the bench. Lamont McManus added 14 points and six boards, while Keith Williams (13), Seth O'Neal (12) and Shaun Monroe (10) also notched double digits.
Sam Rolle IV led Davis & Elkins (2-3, 2-3 MEC) with a game-high 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while playing all 40 minutes. Breland Walton just missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Marcus Fleming secured a double-double behind 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Alderson Broaddus 90, Frostburg State 76
PHILIPPI — Alderson Broaddus led wire-to-wire in a win over Frostburg State at Rex Pyles Arena.
AB (2-3, 2-3 MEC) had the advantage on the glass, 50-38, which led to a 17-8 margin in second-chance points.
David Shriver led a balanced Battler offense with 15 points. Lacey Watson scored 15, KJ Walker had 14 and Coryon Rice had 13. Vincent Smalls had eight points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds.
Aygei Edwards led all scorers with 27 points for Frostburg State (1-3, 1-3 MEC). Jihar Williams added 13 more for the Bobcats.
Glenville State 92, Wheeling 78
GLENVILLE — Glenville State remained unbeaten on the year after picking up a win over Wheeling at the Waco Center.
Glenville State improved to 5-0 overall (5-0 MEC), while Wheeling dropped to 0-3 (0-3 MEC).
Wheeling shot a better percentage from the field, 48-39 percent, but the Pioneers made eight more three-pointers in the game to help make up the difference. GSC also had a 47-36 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over just six times in the game, compared to 15 for Wheeling.
Glenville State had a pair of players record double-doubles on the night in John Williams (22 points, 13 rebounds) and Nicholas Edwards (18 points, 11 rebounds). Hegel Augustin contributed 12 points.
Jarett Haines scored a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals. Dayne Allen and Trey Stoffer each had 10 for WU.
West Virginia State 94, West Virginia Wesleyan 89
BUCKHANNON — A 10-0 run midway through the second half sparked West Virginia State to a win over West Virginia Wesleyan at the Rockefeller Center.
The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 4-1 MEC) trailed by five at the break and continued to trail until the 10-0 spark put them out in front, 69-66, with 11:28 left. Glen Abram provided eight of the team's 10 points in that surge. The game remained close over the next seven minutes and WVSU led by just five with 4:16 to go, but a quick 7-0 run from the Yellow Jackets provided breathing room down the stretch.
Abram finished with 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the win. Jeremiah Moore added 19 points and eight rebounds. Gus Stone tossed in 18 points, while Anthony Pittman registered a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Jaylin Reed pumped in a game-high 33 points for the Bobcats (0-5, 0-5 MEC). Daylin Lee had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
