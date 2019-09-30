The difficulty faced by the Richlands High School football program isn’t entirely unlike the one faced by Giles High School. When you habitually schedule tough non-conference opponents, it makes your teams stronger in the long run.
In the short term, however, this scheduling strategy can sometimes amplify one’s setbacks.
Hopefully the Richlands-Bluefield high school series will continue for many years to come, because in the long run the Blue Tornado certainly have been the better off for it. Even so , Richlands is probably glad to see the last of Beavers running back JJ Davis.
Last year the 6-1, 195 Davis pulled off perhaps his most spectacular scoring runs of the season at Ernie Hicks Stadium, confounding a Blue Tornado’s defense that had dropped back into a prevent with a 67-yard touchdown run that helped put the game on ice by halftime. Davis finished that game with seven carries for 137 yards and two scores.
On Friday night with West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown in the house, Davis — a University of Toledo commit — rushed for 279 yards on 25 carries, including touchdown runs of 17, 9 and 81 yards during a third-quarter explosion that was good for 156 yards alone.
To the credit of Richlands head coach Greg Mance, the Blue Tornado skipper called Davis’ D-I prospect status this time a year ago. He’s got a good eye for talent, as you’d expect a 200-win coach to have.
Another Bluefield individual performance of note last week was that of Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb, who has more than proven his worth as head coach Fred Simon’s top signal caller. Against Richlands, Deeb completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 303 yards and three scoring strikes. He surrendered a lone interception.
Also of note: Beavers receiver Juwuan Green, who had six catches for 153 yards, including scoring receptions of 66 and 44 yards. Jacorian Green had three catches for 76 yards, including the 20-yard TD catch that initiated scoring for Bluefield versus Richlands. Brandon Wiley had four catches for 69. And Bluefield has two other receivers who are Division I prospects we aren’t even talking about at the moment. If you are a citizen of Beaver Nation, you have to be happy with the implications for Bluefield’s offensive balance.
If you’re a Richlands fan, you have to be happy with Cade Simmons’ 239 passing yards against the Beavers. A big part of that was Sage Webb, who led the Blue Tornado receiving corps with five catches for 139 yards, including a 78-yard scoring reception. He also had a 92-yard kick return for score. Outstanding.
The Bluefield-Richlands game also showcased the two best placekickers in Four Seasons Country and, while both rose to the occasion in the mano-y-mano scenario, neither got anywhere near their respective extreme ranges. Bluefield’s Kaulin Parris had a 28-yard field goal and Richlands’ Levi Forrest had a 29-yard field goal.
Elsewhere on Friday night, a placekicker we’ve hardly discussed so far this season came through with flying colors for the Tazewell in a 10-7 win at Princeton. The Bulldogs’ Tanner Wimmer hit a 38-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining in the game to lift Tazewell to victory. Running back Chancellor Harris rushed for 95 yards for the Bulldogs, running mate Josiah Jordan rushed for 63 yards and quarterback Gavin Nunley rushed for 98 yards. And while Princeton freshman quarterback passed for 162 yards and a score, Tazewell came up with three interceptions.
Harris, who left the ball game with a leg injury after getting horse-collar tackled in the end zone, was determined not to have any kind of fracture. He has received some kind of ligament damage, however, and underwent an MRI on Monday. Also getting an MRI the same day: Tazewell sophomore running back Mike Jones.
Another noteworthy quarterbacking performance slightly ever so slightly upstaged by defeat was that of Mount View’s Jesse Rose, who completed 14-of-28 pass attempts for 210 yards and touchdown passes of 21 and 14 yards to Anthony Bailey in a 36-21 loss at Webster County.
Over at Honaker, Grundy’s hegemony in the Black Diamond District was effectively challenged by the Tigers’ 50-26 win. Honaker got 260 yards rushing from Trevor Dye, including scoring runs of 47, 29, 4 and 3 yards. Grundy’s Ian Scammell was confined to 98 yards on 14 carries, so the Tigers rushing defense earned some kudos.
Last but not least, once again James Monroe’s Monroe Mohler had a great all-around performance in a 38-35 loss at Wyoming County. Mohler took command of the JM offense for four second half scoring drives, including scoring completions of 90, 50 and 60 yards to Xander Castillo and a 5-yard scoring sneak by Mohler. He passed for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 72 yards and two scores. Castillo had over 200 yards receiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.