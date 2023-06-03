BLUEFIELD — Maggie White has recently been named the new softball coach at Bluefield University.
White comes to Bluefield University from Ferrum College, where she was Assistant Director of Athletics, Senior Women’s Administrator, and Associate Head Softball Coach.
White served at Ferrum the past eight season and helped facilitate the softball program’s transition from the USA South Conference into the Division III powerhouse Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Prior to Ferrum, White held Head Coach positions at Georgia Southern University (2009-11) and Radford University (2013-15). While at Southern, she became the fastest coach to achieve 50 wins and had multiple Players/Pitchers of the Year and All-Southern Conference performers.
At Radford, the team was a Big South Conference contender, and multiple players received All-Conference awards.
White gained professional experience as an assistant coach for the Chicago Bandits of the National Professional Fastpitch (NPF) League in 2010. In a highly successful season, the Bandits captured the regular season title and played for the championship (Cowles Cup) against the USSSA Pride.
White also has experience with local fastpitch travel softball organizations having coached in the New River Valley Diamonds organization at multiple age groups.
A 2001 graduate of UNC-Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, White (previously Johnson) was a four-year starter for the Seahawks and earned All-Tournament and All-Conference recognition from the Southern Conference in 2000 and 2001. She later earned a Master of Education in Counseling with an emphasis in Sports Psychology from Boston University in 2003.
“I am excited to be joining the Bluefield University family,” White said.
“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Corey Mullins and President David Olive for having faith in me to lead the softball program, and I am honored to have the opportunity to coach our team as they grow as student-athletes and women.”
Rams Director of Athletics Corey Mullins said White brings leadership and strong coaching experience to the Rams’ softball program.
“Maggie stood out early in the search as an experienced leader who understands how to recruit, develop, and win at the highest level. She has won at the D1 level. She has had invaluable time as an Associate Head Coach at Ferrum. Everyone we talked to praised the relationship that she has built with her student athletes,” Mullins said.
Through the interview process, she was able to present a clear vision for her program both on and off the field. We have a talented young team, and I am excited to see how they continue to develop under Coach White’s leadership,” Mullins said.
“I firmly believe that the softball program at Bluefield can be a competitor in the AAC and the NAIA,” said White, who credited her predecessor, Bailey Allen, with attracting some truly talented players to Bluefield.
“The challenge before us is to continue to invest in softball, making the necessary decisions to help the student athlete experience and build a program that fulfills the mission and vision of the University and the Athletic Department,” White said.
The new Rams softball coach is married to Mark White, who ran both the cross country and track and field programs at Ferrum in 2013. The couple has two daughters, Abigail and Annabelle.
