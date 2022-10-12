CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Unbeaten Bull Run District front-runner Luray is currently the top-rated Class 2 football team in Virginia, according to recently-released VHSL rankings.
Luray (6-0) boasts a rating of 26.6 — the highest rating among all Class 2 football teams at this point in the season. District running mates Strasburg (5-1, 22.00) and Clark County (4-2, 21.8) round out the top three rated programs in Region B.
Radford (6-0) is the top-ranked Class 2 in Region C with a 25.14 rating — second-best among Class 2 teams in the state. Martinsville (6-0, 25.0) is second highest in Region C and third highest in the state.
Colonial District front-runner Thomas Jefferson (6-0, 24.66) is tops in Region A and the fourth-highest rated Class 2 team in the state.
Graham (6-0, 24.33) heads Class 2 teams in Region D, followed by Ridgeview (6-0, 24.00), the two teams ranked fifth and sixth statewide, respectively.
