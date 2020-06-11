ATHENS — A record-setting 2019 season whetted the Concord University women’s soccer program’s appetite for continued success.
The Mountain Lions went 19-2 last season, winning the Mountain East Conference championship and advancing to their first first NCAA tournament. Concord lost 2-0 to West Chester in the first round.
“We don’t want the girls to settle for just winning a conference championship. We want to establish ourselves as being one of the best teams in the region and being consistently there every year is massively important,” Concord women’s soccer head coach Luke Duffy said.
The fall season is where the games count for the history books, but there is a spring season targeted on player development.
It is focused on improving the players in ways that they cannot achieve in the fall when players need to be at their best for each week’s games.
“We try to max out on the hours that they allow us to do just to develop the girls and give them a different kind of training with position-specific groups and then focus on gaining strength, gaining speed and a lot of power exercises,” Duffy said.
This year the spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and now the team is in the summer period where workouts are voluntary. Local players are able to individually train with the coaches while most of the team is working by themselves at home.
The Wakefield, England, native is entering his fifth season as head coach. This fall will mark the final year for the remaining players of his first recruiting class, which was put together at extremely short notice. He recruited them after he was hired by Concord, just over a month before his inaugural season with the Mountain Lions.
“My first recruiting class is going to be seniors this year. The culture’s changed over my four years as being the head coach. They’ve really established themselves as being very successful within the conference,” Duffy said.
That group of upcoming seniors includes the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Morgan Carmichael and third team Division II All-American midfielder Mira Kontio.
It is not just the seniors that are key to the Mountain Lions, who scored 70 goals and allowed nine last season, third most and third fewest in Division II respectively.
Upcoming junior Leah Foster was the MEC Offensive Player of the Year and a third team All-American. Sophomore Rachel Bell led the team with 17 goals to and was named the MEC Freshman of the Year.
The success of the team with three 10-win seasons in four years under the 2019-20 Women’s MEC Sports Sports Coach of the Year has led to players clamoring to join Concord. Duffy wants this past season to not be a flash in the pan but instead be the start of a women’s soccer dynasty.
“The level of player that we’re able to attract to our program wants to win championships, so it’s important for me as a head coach that we just don’t look back over in 10 years time and be like, ‘that was the year we hit our peak’,” Duffy said.
The connections Duffy has in his home country has resulted in eight English players on the 2019 roster and a total of 11 international players.
No matter where the players are from, Duffy is looking for specific traits that will help the team succeed.
“One big factor for us is every girl is cut from the same cloth of having a hard working mentality where they’re going to go above and beyond for each other, on and off the field,” Duffy said.
Those players are willing to take whatever role Concord needs from them each game, regardless of whatever changes need to be made depending on the opposition.
“The ultimate goal is to win every game. So although we have a set system, at the end of the day we just want to win. So we have to adapt where necessary to get the success within the game,” Duffy said.
During a game last season the Mountain Lions were forced to adapt after their goalkeeper was red-carded in the first half. In spite of moving players into different positions and being a man down, Concord still came out victorious.
Having been unable to get together this spring, Duffy believes his team will be more motivated this year to build on their successes and to break team and individual records.
“I think their love for Concord and how they embrace it every single day is going to be on another level this year just because it was taken away from them unexpectedly during the spring season,” Duffy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.