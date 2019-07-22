BLUEFIELD — Bluefield rapped out eight hits — including three home runs — and exploited three Elizabethton errors and the Jays racked up a 7-4 Appalachian League victory over the West Division leading Twins at Bowen Field, on Sunday night.
Bluefield (15-17) remains 5 1/2 games back in the Appy League East standings after Sunday’s win.
Davis Schneider had the big night for Bluefield at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. He poked a sixth inning solo shot that gave the Jays a 5-2 lead.
Miguel Hiraldo came up with a solo blast for the Blue Jays in the seventh inning. He finished 3-for-4 on the night with one RBI.
D.J. Daniels had a bases-empty dinger for Bluefield in the eighth inning. He finished with two RBIs.
Bluefield starting pitcher Roither Hernandez (2-3) picked up the win, striking out five and walking three over his 5 2/3 inning shift. Relief pitcher Juan Acosta picked up his first hold of the season despite giving up solo home runs to Max Smith and Seth Gray in the seventh inning. Yunior Hinojosa picked up his first save, striking out one and walking none over his two scoreless innings.
The Blue Jays’ home stand with the E-Twins continues at Bowen Field tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 7, Greeneville 2
PRINCETON — After picking up an early two run lead, Princeton added four runs in the explosive third frame, giving the P-Rays pitchers ample lead to protect over the final six frames of ball en route to a decisive victory over the visiting Greeneville Reds.
Princeton designated hitter Brett Wisely led the hit parade from the leadoff position, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. He got the Rays on the board with his solo home run off Greeneville starter Orlando Noriega (2-3) in the first inning.
Jake Guenther made it 2-0 in the second inning, hitting his own solo shot off Noriega. He finished with two RBIs on the outing.
Diego Infante finished with a double and two RBIs for Princeton (16-16), which is 4 1/2 games out of the lead in the Appalachian League East division.
Stanly Sabino (1-0) collected the win on the merits of a three-inning shift where he allowed one earned run off no hits. Brayden Theriot closed out the final two innings, allowing one earned run.
Tyler Callihan went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Greeneville (14-18). Garrett Wolforth went 2-for-4.
The P-Rays’ home stand with the Reds continues at Hunnicutt Field tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.