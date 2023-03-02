BRIDGEPORT — Graduate guard Lual Daniel Rahama has been picked to the All-Mountain East Conference First Team while junior guard JJ Harper earned All-MEC Honorable Mention with the conference awards being out handed out by the league office Tuesday afternoon.
The All-MEC Teams are selected by the 12 coaches in the conference.
Rahama, a native of Newport News, Virginia, was the only player to average a double-double during the regular season in the MEC as he finished with 16.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He ranked eighth in the conference in scoring while finishing 10th in field-goal percentage (47.3). Rahama tallied 11 double-double throughout the 28-game regular season which were the second most in the conference. Among his best performances was a 26-point, 16-rebound effort at Salem in a non-conference contest. He added 23 points and 16 rebounds two games later at Glenville State. Though only attempting 78 three-pointers, Rahama was a very efficient 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. Six of his 33 triples came when he scored a season-high 28 points at Notre Dame in late January.
Harper makes All-MEC Honorable Mention after finishing as CU’s second-leading scorer with 15 points per game which was also 15th in the MEC. The Gotha, Florida native made 44.5 percent of his field-goal attempts which was top 15 in the conference. He ranked fifth in the MEC with 1.1 blocks per contest. Harper was the only Concord player to score 30 points in a game this winter as he poured in 30 in an overtime win against Wheeling in early February. Another standout performance was posting 20 points in an upset win over nationally-ranked Fairmont State in December. After mostly coming off the bench to start the season, Harper was thrusted into the starting lineup for the final nine regular season games.
Rahama becomes the 25th first team all-conference player in program history. and Tuesday’s announcement marked the first time since the 2018-19 season that CU has had multiple All-MEC selections.
West Liberty’s Bryce Butler repeated as the MEC Player of the Year. CJ Meredith of Charleston was named MEC Freshman of the Year. Davis & Elkins head coach Daniel Mondragon was the MEC Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.