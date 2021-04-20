Narrows High School’s Reid Bowman was named All-Pioneer District Defensive Player of the Year and Green Wave head football coach Kelly Lowe was named All-Pioneer District Coach of the Year in recent coaches balloting.
Bowman, a veteran linebacker on a defense that had five consecutive shutouts during the VHSL’s spring football season, was also a first team offensive pick at quarterback.
Lowe led the Green Wave to a 7-1 overall finish, including the Pioneer District championship.
Narrows placed 14 players in first team positions on the all-district squad.
Narrows first team defensive picks joining Bowman include defensive linemen Hunter Smith and Ben Clemons, linebacker Ty Robertson and defensive backs Logan Green and Derek Johnston. First team defensive all-purpose pick is Jake Robertson.
Green Wave first team offensive selections joining Bowman include offensive linemen Hunter Smith and Ben Clemons, tight end Cole Needham, wide receivers Logan Green and Kolier Pruett. Jake Robertson and Ty Robertson are both first team picks at running back.
Second team defensive picks from Narrows include Bryson Martin (DL), Cole Needham (DE) and Dalton Bradley (DE), Blake Kirby (DB) and Jake Robertson (PR).
Second team offensive selections from Narrows include Chase Smith (center), Bryon Martin (OL) and Hunter Needham (OL).
Dawson Snidow and Jonathan Holman were honorable mention selections.
