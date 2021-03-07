TAZEWELL, Va. — The dragon is said to be an elusive and magical creature, but the Bulldogs of Tazewell chomped down on its back and never let go on Saturday afternoon.
Relying on the legs of Chancellor Harris and the arm of Gavin Nunley, the Tazewell football team claimed the unique Back of the Dragon trophy after a dominant 53-7 victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.
Harris ran for 147 yards on 25 carries while fellow senior Nunley passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to running for two scores himself, as Tazewell (1-1) picked up its first win of Virginia’s unusual spring football season.
The trophy is named the nickname given to a scenic, winding stretch of State Route 16 that runs between Tazewell and Marion.
It was Harris’ first game on his home turf at Witten Field since a major knee injury during a road game in the fall of 2019. He and his huge offensive line didn’t disappoint the relatively small number of fans who were able to be admitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Glad to be back,” Harris said. “Good to get the first (win) at home. … You just love to be out here playing in front of a home crowd.”
The blockers, which include 315-pound guard Josh Herndon, kept the visitors’ defense at bay.
“We had a physical advantage up front, so we just wanted to lean on them,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris. He said that senior-laden line “got pushed around the first two years, but now they’re able to do a little bit of the pushing, with the work we’ve done in the weight room.”
Chancellor Harris said his offensive line “made my life a whole lot easier. … To have the size we do have up front, the push is just incredible. You can’t really explain how thankful you are for guys like that.”
The Bulldogs outgained the Scarlet Hurricane by 400 yards. Marion (1-1) had a net 33 yards from scrimmage and generated just three first downs.
J’me Harris said, “First of all, you have to give Marion a lot of credit. They came here to play.”
“Tazewell’s a really good football team,” said Marion head coach Tim Smith. “You’ve got four college players over there,” he said of the Tazewell squad.
However, Tazewell suffered the first of three lost fumbles at the end of its initial series. The game was scoreless until late in the first quarter.
Chancellor Harris said, “They gave us a different look than what we’d seen on film, at first. Then after we made some adjustments … it was smooth sailing.”
Nunley broke the ice with his two TD runs, followed by Chancellor Harris’ 12-yard tally and a pair of superb scoring plays by Josiah Jordan in the second quarter.
On the final play of the first half, Jordan took a pass from Nunley, cut right, then left, and with the clock showing zeroes, dashed for the far sideline and outraced the secondary to the goal line for a 45-yard back-breaker. The Dogs held a 33-0 margin at halftime.
Tazewell started the second half with a 62-yard march, capped by a 28-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Chancellor Harris’ younger brother Cassius.
The 39-0 scoring gap triggered the use of a running clock, and a number of substitutes entered the game from the Tazewell bench.
Marion took the ball over by covering a fumble on a bad snap at the Tazewell 12, and scored its only points when Christian Hylton jumped high in the end zone to snag a pass from senior quarterback Ben Calhoun.
Smith, the Marion coach, said that Calhoun showed “a little toughness. He took a couple of pops there, got banged up and got back in the game.”
Tazewell got its final two TDs on a 59-yard ramble by Mike Jones and by Jared Mullins’ 17-yard tightrope dash along the sideline.
The Bulldogs got a terrific defensive effort from sophomore James Huffman, whose game has improved due to his participation in wrestling at THS.
J’me Harris said that Huffman “made his first start at defensive end last week against Riverheads, and had a real good game up there. … Wrestling has helped him tremendously. He’s able to attack the edge and finish plays. He did a real good job for us today.”
Smith said about his team’s first loss of the year, “We showed that we had it, there at the beginning, but we couldn’t overcome adversity when something bad happened. … We tend to let bad things trickle, then we get more and more bad things. That’s something we’ve got to overcome.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Richlands next Saturday, while Marion faces another test against the Graham G-Men.
At Witten Field / Bulldog Stadium
Marion................0 0 0 7 — 7
Tazewell.............6 27 6 14 — 53
First Quarter
Taz — Gavin Nunley 8 run (kick wide), 3:24
Second Quarter
Taz — Nunley 33 run (pass failed), 11:49
Taz — Chancellor Harris 12 run (Tanner Wimmer kick), 7:14
Taz — Josiah Jordan 3 run (Wimmer kick), 2:59
Taz — Jordan 45 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
Taz — Cassius Harris 28 pass from Nunley (kick failed), 7:06
Fourth Quarter
Mar — Christian Hylton 6 pass from Ben Calhoun (Hylton kick), 4:36
Taz — Mike Jones 59 run (Wimmer kick), 3:53
Taz — Jared Mullins 27 run (Wimmer kick), 0:27.9
————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mar, Colton Blevins 10-40, Logan Langston 1-0, Luke Pruitt 1-(—3), Trenton Watkins 1-(—6), Ben Calhoun 5-(—22), Team 1-(—18). Taz, Chancellor Harris 25-147, Gavin Nunley 7-55, Mike Jones 2-74, Jared Mullins 1-27, Josiah Jordan 1-3, Kaizon Taylor 1-2, Cassius Harris 1-1, Tyler Gillespie 1-(—2), Team 1-(—14).
PASSING — Mar, Calhoun 6-22-22-1-0; Watkins 2-7-2-0-0. Taz, Nunley 10-14-138-2-0; Jared Mullins 2-2-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Mar, Langston 1-7, Blevins 2-(—1), Watkins 1-2, Brody Taylor 1-2, Brenen Davis 1-3, Christian Hylton 2-11. Taz, Jordan 3-41, Ch. Harris 2-18, Ca. Harris 4-76, Jones 1-3, Jacob Mullins 1-5, Tyler Gillespie 1-(—3).
————-
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Mar 3, Taz 19. Rushes-yds.: Mar 19-9, Taz 40-293. Passing Comp-Att-Intc: Mar 8-29-0, Taz 12-16-0. Passing yds.: Mar 24, Taz 140. Total yds.: Mar 33, Taz 433. Fumbles-lost: Mar 0-0, Taz 3-3. Penalties-yds.: Mar 3-25, Taz 8-90.
