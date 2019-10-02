GARDNER — Things have not gone particularly well for the PikeView football team so far this season. And, let’s face it. Not many astute observers really expected it to.
In addition to the exit of longtime head coach Bobby Wyatt, the Panthers also said farewell to a number of veteran players, including Evan Rose — the program’s franchise player, if ever there was. The durable Rose made a difference in each of the four seasons he played at PikeView. It was going to be a tough rebuilding year for Jason Spears on his first head coaching stint, no matter what.
We’re by no means at the end of that tunnel, but when the Panthers (0-5) take on Oak Hill (1-4) at Gardner Friday, Spears hopes he can finally start seeing some of the light from the other side.
“This will be a real good matchup for us based on how we’ve come along with offense,” said Spears, whose team comes off a 43-15 loss to Shady Spring. “We’re making small improvements on defense, so us and Oak Hill ought to be a good matchup.”
One thing that uplifts the Panthers’ outlook is the recruiting work Spears has done in the PikeView hallways since the school year started. It has always tended to be an athlete-rich environment, just not overly rich in athletes who are primarily football players.
Futbol players? That’s another matter altogether.
“I’ve always said there are tons of athletes here. The only problem is getting them out to play,” Spears said. “I’ve worked well with the soccer coach ... Coach Mann, he does a phenomenal job ... and I finally got some of these soccer players who can help us onto the football field. And they’ve helped us tremendously.”
That might be an understatement. Kobey Taylor-Williams — one of the most versatile athletes in the school — is now taking the snaps at quarterback. Dylan Blake, Matt Lilly and Heath Dunn have also injected some crossover athleticism into the Panthers football team.
“Getting these kids out and buying into the system ... what they realize is that things are starting to work. They see improvement every week even though I know the score doesn’t show that yet,” Spears said. “They’re starting to buy into it and we need them to continue buying into our system.”
Spears’ season-opening quarterback, Cam Ellis, has been sidelined with an injury over the last couple of weeks but could return to action this week in either his old offensive role or a new one. He’s also a great receiver. Taylor-Williams has thrown for over 200 yards the last two weeks but, unsurprisingly, he can also make things happen on the routes. Both are going to be on the field, one way or another.
There have been other personnel changes in the backfield, including a player with a familiar name stepping up to help the Panthers rushing attack.
“Anthony Bisaha has stepped up tremendously compared to last year. He is a power back. He runs hard and finds the hole. He had a few injuries at the beginning of the year and almost had another one, but he has shown so much promise in the backfield ... he gives us that extra weapon,” Spears said.
PikeView offensive lineman Tanner Hazelwood is expected to be good to go for Friday’s game, as is Logan Krauss and Chase Roberts — the latter of whom has performed well on both sides of the football.
The Red Devils are missing some noteworthy veterans of recent seasons, including the formidable rushing duo of Khori Bass and Abraham Farrow. But Oak Hill has also been learning new tricks during head coach Jason Blankenship’s reconstruction work as the season has progressed.
Spears expects nothing less than a battle.
“They’re in sort of a rebuilding year also, but they’re still quick,” Spears said. “They like to run the power back a lot. Defensive-wise, they spread it out a little bit. They’re quick in the secondary. All-in-all, they’re coming along. I know they had a close one against (unbeaten) Wyoming East a couple weeks ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.