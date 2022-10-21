BLUEFIELD — The first half of Bluefield High School’s football season felt like a rough road to ruin, but since winning three of their last four games the Beavers’ road appears to have smoothed a bit — and perhaps even changed direction.
Bluefield’s road to recovery continues at home this week when the Beavers (3-6) take on Oak Hill (5-3) tonight at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m
Last week, Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller led the Beavers to a 46-20 win over Tazewell that contributed to a not-insignficant bump in this week’s WVSSAC Class AA ratings to No. 21. It isn’t a great leap forward, but it certainly is progress toward the program’s hope of squeaking into this year’s playoffs and seeing where it falls from there.
Bluefield’s last two opponents — including Ridgeview, Va. — both have winning records. Wins in the stretch ought to move the needle even more. The Red Devils come in off a 27-7 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.
“You can only take them one at a time. Last week was a great week but now we’ve got to look to our next opponent — which is a very tough opponent and a good football team,” said Simon.
“I think they’re very quick on defense … they’re better than last year. I think they’re very efficient on offense with their running game. They’re a heck of an opponent. They’ve lost to three tough teams — Independence, Cabell Midland and Princeton. You’ve got nothing to be ashamed of when you lose to those three schools. That tells you what kind of team they are,” Simon said.
The Beavers are the kind of team that has endured some setbacks but embraced the young talent on its depth chart and continues to move forward.
A big help has been Fuller’s rise to prominence as a team leader on both sides of the football. This seems to have had a harmonizing influence over time and provided a much-needed counter narrative to the key injuries and other setbacks that bedeviled the Beavers early in the year.
Fuller was already well-known as a basketball and baseball standout but his status on the football roster seemed obscure as he entered his senior season. It’s safe to say that Fuller’s qualities have been made known to Bluefield’s gridiron opponents by now. Last week he passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and two more scores. On defense he made some key breakups and a highlight reel one-handed interception on defense.
“He’s learning every week. He’s doing a heck of a job as far as learning who to throw to, running the ball, playing defense at the safety. He’s fun to watch and he’s been a great leader for us,” said Simon.
“I thought he did a heck of a job on defense. Sometimes you may get one, but when you get multiple jumps and are knocking passes down, you’re a pretty good athlete. We didn’t know that going in, because he didn’t play much last year as far as offense or defense.”
While losing Division I prospect Amir Hairston for the rest of his junior season helped put the Beavers into a tailspin, players other than Fuller have also been stepping up to stabilize the flight.
Gerrard Wade has stepped up on both sides of the football. Kisean Smith emerged with a 65-yard scoring run versus Tazewell. Brayden Fong led Bluefield in catches last week and Tyquise Powell and Sencere Fields have returned as key contributors since paying their debts incurred during the Independence game.
“I think we did a good job as far as stepping up last week. I was very proud of a bunch of young men who’ve had to grow up little by little. The experience can’t do anything but help them. We’re happy to see effort from all our players and that’s what I think we got last week,” Simon said.
That goes for the defense, as well.
“Our linebackers are young and we’re just trying to figure it out. I thought [Ty Patton] has come along good. Wade did a decent job last week. and I think our D-line played well … we put heat on the quarterback with four guys. and then our young secondary … I think Jeff King did a nice job as an outside linebacker, Fong did a good job at safety and Kisean Smith and Fields did a nice job at the corners. Overall I thought all of them stepped up and played a better game last week,” he said.
