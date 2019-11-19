Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe confers on his headset with Green Wave assistant coaches upstairs in the press box during last Friday’s VHSL Region 1C playoff game with Grayson County at Harry Ragsdale Stadium, in Narrows, Va. Narrows plays George Wythe at home in a second round on Friday night. Even though the mutual football history between the two communities reaches back to 1917, the Green Wave and the Maroons haven’t met on a gridiron since Lowe’s father, Don Lowe, was head coach during the last clash in 1998.