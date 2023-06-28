PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs held a relatively rare Appalachian League matinee at Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday afternoon. The home team, as it turned out, didn’t waste any daylight.
Princeton got a pair of late home runs from two different players and the WhistlePigs moved a game away from .500 baseball with a 10-5 victory over the visiting Pulaski River Turtles.
Princeton (8-9) seized the upper hand with a five-run rally in the sixth inning and put it comfortably out of reach with four more runs scored in the eighth.
Pulaski (3-11), which has a mascot the depiction of which may very well challenge the WhistlePigs’ for “Appy League’s Most Cute,” has long been a divisional rival to both Mercer County Appalachian League communities.
Princeton’s 11-hit attack was highlighted by second baseman Blake Mayberry’s 3-for-4 showing — including a grand slam in the sixth. First baseman Sam Hunt added a three-run blast in the eighth inning.
Shortstop Cade Campbell went 2-for-4 with an RBI, including a double, while center fielder Spencer Bartel collected a triple. Right fielder Jesse Robinson Jr. stole his eighth base of the season.
Princeton starter Jacob Stretch struck out seven and walked none over five innings of shutout baseball. The decision ultimately fell on his relief man, Michael Benzor (2-0), who collected both a blown save and a win for one innings’ work in the sixth.
Sam White had a solid day at the plate for the River Turtles, going 2-for-4 with a double while Ryan Kennell went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Troy Sanders had a triple and an RBI.
Princeton will play Pulaski at home tonight at 7 p.m. before hitting the road for two days at Burlington, which will include a doubleheader on Thursday.
Bluefield 9, Bristol 5
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners collected a 9-5 victory over the Bristol State Liners.
Bluefield will face Bristol again at Bristol tonight in a 6:30 p.m. game.
