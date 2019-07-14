BLUEFIELD, Va. — A lone cowbell rang out on a warm Saturday evening at Bowen Field.
The Appalachian League rivalry between the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays — known for their bell-toting fans — had returned to Charles A. Peters Ballpark.
“When we play, you can hear those cowbells, and you know they’re there,” said John Palko of Bluefield, Va., prior to the start of Saturday’s rookie-league contest.
“And if you’re a Bluefield fan, you want those cowbells to remain silent.”
The cowbell clanged in the top of the fourth inning as the Rays erased an early deficit with a five-run outburst and went on to a 14-5 victory, taking a 2-1 lead in the 11-game season series with the Blue Jays.
Since 1992, the teams representing Mercer County’s largest cities have played each other not only for Appy League wins, but for annual possession of the Mercer Cup trophy.
The manager of the Princeton franchise, Danny Sheaffer, patiently explains at the start of every season that it’s a league win, not a local rivalry, that his team aims for.
Not everyone in the stands sees it quite that way.
Palko said, “The Mercer Cup does seem to have a lot of fan interest.”
“I think it’s pretty big for them,” said Bobby Choate, a member of the board of directors that oversees Princeton’s participation in the league. “I think it gives both teams, and both fan bases, something to get involved in, other than just watching Minor League Baseball.”
That sentiment was common among a sampling of fans. Bud Gallemore of Bluefield said, “It’s good that we have it. It’s good for the county; it’s good for both areas (Bluefield and Princeton).”
Matthew Peters of Bluefield, who began to attend league games regularly last year, said, “It’s great to have two minor-league teams so close to each other.”
The two ballparks are separated by approximately 12 1/2 miles.
Palko said he usually watches all the Mercer Cup competitions. He said about the Blue Jays, “I think Bluefield may have a good team this year.”
The owner of the lone cowbell, a woman who chose not to divulge her name, said about this season’s Princeton squad, “I think they have done great.”
She added, “I don’t care a thing about sports as a rule. Someone gave me a free ticket (to a Princeton Rays game, years ago). Princeton was the underdog, and I always go for the underdog.
“Then I got a season ticket, and I’ve been hooked on it ever since.”
There were extra attractions on Saturday that swelled the turnout. The ballpark parking lot was filled all the way to the access road, past the regulation-green Army tank stationed behind the outfield wall. Parking spilled over into adjacent lots near the city tennis courts.
A few mini-vans and pickup trucks displayed painted slogans celebrating their occupants as Little League district champs. Dozens of boys in matching T-shirts filed into the venerable ballpark, taking some time off from a state Little League competition currently underway in Bluefield, Va.
Several of the boys enjoyed dancing to the popular “Baby Shark” song during a break between innings with team mascot “Baby Jay,” who had donned a giant shark head for a Shark Night promotion at Bowen Field.
Four other visitors in the stands hailed from the Canadian province of Ontario. They were making a return visit to Bluefield as part of a trip that is taking them to minor league ballparks across much of the eastern United States.
One of the Canadians was very pleased with the Appy League environment in which “the parking is free and you can sit pretty much wherever you want.”
“Looks like we’re going to have a good crowd,” Gallemore said prior to the game’s first pitch.
Choate said he’s attended Appy League games at Bowen Field since before Princeton had a franchise, and he feels quite comfortable watching the teams play in Bluefield’s venue.
“Everybody treats me like one of them,” he said.
Choate, who once served as interim general manager at the home of the Princeton Rays, said he had chatted on Saturday afternoon with the general manager at Bowen Field, Rocky Malamisura.
“I’m glad to see he’s got a good crowd,” Choate said.
— Tom Bone is a writer emeritus for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.