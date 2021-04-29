CHARLESTON — The Wildcats turned back the Panthers in their return to the state girls basketball tournament.
The Logan Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 22 points in a 61-30 victory over the PikeView Panthers in a first-round state tourney game on Wednesday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Panthers (8-5), denied a shot at the Class AA title in 2020 by the coronavirus, had an almost completely revamped team to do battle in Class AAA in their late-night 2021 tournament debut, led by new head coach Tracy Raban.
“We didn’t get it done tonight,” Raban said in a somber postgame press conference.
Logan (12-3) was “very physical, they’re aggressive,” Raban said. “I think it shocked us a little. (We had) three freshmen, two juniors out on the court. I think we really didn’t know how physical it was going to be, and how quick they were. But we got introduced to that, real quick.
“I just think we got down on ourselves, (with) our shots not falling, and that hurt us on the defensive end of the floor.”
The game capped off a very busy couple of days of basketball at the Charleston Coliseum, with 16 first-round games packed into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Juniors Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown led PikeView’s scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively. Barons cleared 15 of PikeView’s 43 rebounds.
The Panthers shot only 21.4% in the game.
Brown said, “They (Logan) were definitely more physical than I expected. … It was really rough down there (under the basket), for sure.”
Logan juniors Abbie Myers and Peyton Ilderton made life miserable for the Panthers, finishing with 20 and 16 points. They combined for 11 steals.
The Wildcats made 45.5% of their floor shots.
Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said, “We played hard. That’s something that we always do. Our main attribute in basketball is on the defensive end. We held them to 30 points. I’m very proud.”
“We don’t have the biggest kids, but if you’re going to score, you’re going to earn it.”
The PikeView offense was stymied early by the crisp switching of the Wildcats’ man-to-man defense. The Panthers got their first points almost two minutes into the contest on Hannah Perdue’s jumper from the free throw line, cutting Logan’s lead to 3-2. That was as close as the score got.
The Panthers hit 2 of 13 floor attempts in the first quarter and after a 9-1 Logan scoring splurge, PikeView was in a 12-5 hole to begin the second quarter.
Ilderton and Perdue got into a scoring shootout to begin their period. Perdue’s trey from the left side cut Logan's lead to 14-10, and teammate Montana Mann followed with a defensive rebound to give PikeView the ball back.
The Panthers moved quickly down the court, but Ilderton stole the ball and raced to the other end. She scored from the paint and made it a three-point effort by sinking a subsequent foul shot.
Myers netted three field goals in a four-minute span during the Wildcats’ 12-1 run that produced a 29-13 Logan lead. It was 29-15 at halftime.
The Wildcats tossed in the first six points of the second half, and went on to limit PikeView to six points in the third quarter.
Gertz said that Logan used a 1-3-1 defense in the second half that the team had never employed all season, and was installed just this week.
Perdue claimed the Panthers’ final points on a jumper with 2:12 remaining.
She said, “We didn’t give up. We hustled, and I put my whole heart out there.”
Mann, another junior, said playing in the Coliseum “was very nerve-wracking, definitely, but I think that we handled it really well, especially the girls who weren’t here last year … .”
Raban was asked what she’s learned from her first season as PikeView coach.
“I’ve learned that I’ve got a great group of girls that want to work (and) love the game of basketball,” she said.
“Expectations at the beginning of the season — coming in as a new coach with practically a whole new squad from the group last year — was just to win a sectional game. …
“These kids exceeded that expectation. They got a taste of what the state tournament’s like. Next year, now, our goal is … to win a ballgame when we get here next year.”
Logan has now qualified to play in the Class AAA semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Fairmont Senior (16-0), which defeated Lewis County 56-29 earlier on Wednesday. The Class AAA championship is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
At the Charleston Coliseum
PIKEVIEW (8-5)
Hannah Harden 0 0-0 0, Cat Farmer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Perdue 5 1-2 12, Anyah Brown 4 2-4 11, Brooke Craft 1 1-2 3, Tori Coburn 2 0-1 5, Kaitlyn Brinkley 0 0-0 0, Katie Begley 0 0-0 0, Montana Mann 0 0-0 0, Eden Damewood 0 0-0 0, Christina Hale 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-9 30.
LOGAN (12-3)
Jill Tothe 2 0-0 6, Abbie Myers 8 4-7 20, Peyton Ilderton 6 4-5 16, Emma Elkins 1 0-0 2, Raegan Quick 4 1-2 9, Natalie Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Brenna Buskirk 0 0-0 0, Harlee Quick 2 0-0 4, Autumn Adkins 0 0-0 0, Rylee Conn 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-14 61.
PikeView ………. 5 10 6 9 — 30
Logan ………….. 12 17 19 13 — 61
3-point goals: PV 2 (Perdue 1, Brown 1), L 2 (Tothe 2). Total fouls: PV 11, L 11. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
