PRINCETON — Brody Combs tossed a complete seven-inning no hitter on Thursday and Princeton rolled to a 7-0 win over visiting Greater Beckley Christian at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton.
Combs struck out nine and walked two for the Tigers, collecting a double for himself on the offensive end.
Luke Monaghan went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Princeton, which banged out 14 hits on the day.
Grant Cochran went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Zack Jenkins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Noah Dunford went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bradford Hurt went 2-for-3.
Hunter Crist absorbed the loss for the Crusaders, allowing five runs — four earned — off 11 hits over his five frames on the hill. He struck out six and walked one.
Bluefield 9
Woodrow Wilson 8
BECKLEY — Izzy Smith collected a prestigious win in the circle as she struck out 10 Flying Eagles batters en route to a hard-fought road victory.
Smith (4-2) allowed eight runs — four earned — off six hits as she went the distance for her third complete seven-inning game of the season.
“She really pitched the best she’s ever pitched in the sixth and seventh. She really had to knock them down those last two innings for us to get through this,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed.
Brown helped herself by scoring two runs and driving in two more with a triple. Grace Richardson had three RBIs and Sophie Hall had two RBIs while Abby Richardson and Cara Brown had two runs scored apiece for Bluefield (7-3), which had six hits on the night.
The Lady Beavers are slated to play at Bland County today, weather permitting.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
