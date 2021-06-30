POUNDING MILL, Va. — The origins of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour were remembered and players were treated to a wonderful day of competition in Monday's Hunter Family Junior Classic at the Tazewell County Country Club.
"Making the day special was the chance to meet the tournament sponsors, Mike Hunter and his sons Budge and John David. The three were on the first tee wishing each player well as they made their first swings of the day," said BRJGT director Dewayne Belcher.
The Hunter family has made significant contributions throughout the 23 years of the BRJGT, Belcher said.
"Mike and his wife Sloane were part of a group that helped it get started in 1999. Budge and John David played several seasons during their younger years as their parents continued their generous support. They always maintained a special affection for junior golf, particularly the Blue Ridge Tour," Belcher said.
"It is very rewarding to see the Hunter Family reconnect with us. They have done so much for our Tour and are very good role models and ambassadors for us. We are very appreciative of their kindness, and love for golf and the young ones that play," he said.
In Monday's 17-18 age group, Tanner Walls of Mathena, carded 4 birdies on his way to a 77, taking a 5-shot victory over Jacob Lasley of Castlewood, Va. Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va shot 84 to finish third in the age group.
Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg shot a round of even par 71 to win the 15-16 age group, also recording the low score of the day. Gillespie got off to a sizzling start making birdies on the opening two holes and adding three more before turning for the inward nine holes. That was enough of a cushion to fend off challenges from Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. and Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. who tied for second with scores of 74. Grayson Sheets of Marion, Va. was one shot back at 75 to finish fourth.
Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg played a very steady round of golf and posted a score of 3 over par 74 to win the 13-14 age group. Sharp made 12 pars and added two birdies on his round. Jack Skinner, also of Blacksburg and Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. tied for second 2 shots back at 76. McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va. shot 77 to finish fourth.
Rylan McGinnis of Blacksburg shot 38 and won the 10-12 age group. Blaine Morgan of Bluefield shot 42 to finish second. Tyler Stover of Beckley was a shot back at 43 and finished third.
9 and Under Age Group Par 35 1587 Yards
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg shot 41 to win the 9 and Under age group. John Cline of Raven, Va. shot 50 and finished second. Christopher Rizo of Tazewell, Va. finished third with a score of 52.
The Tour continues next week, playing on Tuesday at Glade Springs Resort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.