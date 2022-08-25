BRADSHAW — The River View Raiders, after losing several key players from 2021, will be in rebuilding mode for the early part of the upcoming grid season.
However, fifth year head coach George Kennedy has some bright spots for 2022.
“We have several returning players who have a great work ethic and who wi will build around this year,” said Kennedy.
“(Senior) Mikey Picklesimer is a four-year starter who has a 4.0 grade point average. He’s the kind of kid (former Iaeger and River View head coach) Mitchell Estep would have loved to have had in the 1980s.”
“Joey Proffitt (also a senior) finished second overall in a combine at Louisville. He has the ability to turn something short into a huge gain with his speed.
“(Senior) Zaiden Beckner came out of nowhere last year and was a pleasant surprise.”
“Hayden Jones-Goodman set a new single-season tackle record last year. Those are some of the guys we’re going to look to as leaders this year.” Jones-Goodman is a junior.
“We only have five seniors on the roster,” continued Coach Kennedy.
The line is extremely young and for that reason , the Readers are planning to run a spread offense that will be simplified, according to Kennedy.
Picklesimer, who was a running back last season, will handle the quarterback chores in 2022. Sophomores Chanton Davis and James Kennedy will lend back-up support to Picklesimer.
Sophomore Kaiden Newberry will be the fullback, with Davis also seeing time there, as will fellow sophomore John Hess, and Beckner.
Proffitt, senior Tyler Cooper, Kennedy and Sophomore Dalton Stacy will share time at the wide outs, with senior Matthew Savage starting at tight end. Sophomore Colton Lester and Kennedy will alternate there.
Jones-Goodman will anchor the offensive line at center and will be flanked by sophomore Paden Justice and freshman Coltin Rowe at the guards. Freshman Landon Stamper way spell Jones-Goodman snapping the football.
Sophomores Travis Bailey and Jaytex Hatfield will man the tackles with help from Brady Shrader.
When their opponents have the football, the Raiders will use a 3-3-5, a 5-2, or 4-2 alignment depending on who the opponent is and the down and distance situation.
In the 4-2 set, junior Blake Matney, playing for his first year, and freshman Trevor Mullins will be the tackles with Savage and Jones-Goodman at the defensive ends. Freshman Dakota Compton will also see PT on the defensive front.
Davis and Kennedy will get the nod at the linebackers, with Picklesimer, Proffitt, Beckner, and Newberry having secured four of the defensive backfield slots.
Bryan Mullins and Hess are working at linebacker, with Stacy and Shrader working to secure a spot in the secondary.
Assistance coaches for River View are Gehrig Justice, JimBob Sparks, Tashawn Vineyard, Dakota Cline and Colten Kennedy.
The Raiders have no schedule changes from 2021.
Summed up Coach Kennedy, “We still have a lot of unknowns. We have a really young team ... the expectation is when you have a lot of new kids, you’re on a learning curve. We just want to improve daily and each week to reach our potential.
